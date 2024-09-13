A day’s trip to a craft cluster in Andhra Pradesh makes us realise what makes kalamkari stand the test of time... and calamity

The ever-smiling Durga then switches gears and brings a tray with small samples of the materials used to make natural dyes for kalamkari. These include materials sourced locally such as plant roots, leaves, barks and mineral salts like alum and iron. For instance, the colour black is obtained by blending iron, jaggery and saltwater, kept underground for 21 days. Post this, gum is added to it and the resultant mixture becomes the dye. White murdah (arjun) barks and pomegranates peels prominently feature as well.

When it comes to the fabric, most of the printing is done on powerloom cotton these days, unlike the old days when handloom cotton was predominant. These are mostly sourced from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu. The recurring motifs in the designs have also evolved– from featuring elements of the Ramayana and Mahabharata to going more modern now with elements of aquatic life, like waves and jellyfish. We then take a walkthrough of a printing unit with Durga Rao. The women are deftly dipping kalamkari blocks into dyes, dabbing them into pieces of fabric with measured pressure. We realise it’s a skill that might take years to master and the epiphany makes us marvel at the work of the artisans even more. The entire process consists of 11 stages through 21 days. As our trip ends, we can not help but wonder how hard it must be to sustain such a labour and time-intensive craft. Our search for the answer leads us to find hope, that there are still enough of us to appreciate the love and resilience of the artisans that shine through their craft. Perhaps this resilience is what will help them become stable again– come calamities, natural or man-made?