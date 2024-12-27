Back in time: Community collaboration and preservation revive this magnificent Kolkata Library

A magnificent start

Speaking to Indulge, executive committee member Siddarth Sarkar in whose mind the seed of restoration first germinated, mentions, “When the library was instituted it was for the ‘Indians’ by which it meant the locals and not the elite class. The idea was to spread the word of education, knowledge, and wisdom among the local community. What struck me was when my father said that these old libraries and buildings are slowly disappearing. That’s when we decided to do something to carry on the legacy for the future generation.”

He continues, “At one point the Library had patrons like the Maharaja of Mayurbhanj, Darbhanga, Burdwa,n and Cooch Behar. With the modernization of the city, everything started becoming futuristic. Since the books here were from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, in philosophy, history, fiction, etc, there were not many readers. The library also has a one-time membership fee which cannot help sustain its maintenance.”

Apart from the magnificent building, it’s a storehouse of lost and rare prints. “We have a book which is a compilation of letters written by Tagore’s wife, printed at a time when these communications were not allowed to be publicized. There’s the second or third print of Pride and Prejudice and Bongsho Porichoy, a 12-volume book on histories of elite families like Kalikatar Thakur Bongsho, Balihar Raj Bongsho etc. Printed volumes of speeches by revolutionaries, initially banned, find a place here.”