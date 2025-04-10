7 fun things to do over the week in the City of Joy, Kolkata

Step into a world of curated elegance at Social A Fair – The Spring Edit, a stylish pop-up featuring fashion, music, and immersive experiences. Hosted at Ghosh Bari, the event runs from April 11 to 13, bringing together handpicked labels and vibrant energy in a heritage setting.
Comedian Rohit Swain returns with his new special U.P. Se Hun on April 12 at The Satire Club, 6 pm onwards on April 12. Known for his Instagram-famous U.P. Guy, Rohit brings stories from Uttar Pradesh to the stage with bold humour and wild energy, following the success of his shows Hello Saar and Out of Tune. Tickets available online.
On April 13, Zakir Khan brings Papa Yaar to the Kala Mandir Auditorium at 9 pm. A deeply personal and poetic take on father-son bonds, the show blends nostalgia, laughter, and relatable anecdotes. It's not just comedy—it’s a heartfelt tribute to fatherhood. Tickets available online.
Also on April 13, laugh out loud with Harmeet Singh Kohli at The Satire Club, 7 pm onwards. Vancouver’s first multilingual standup comic, Harmeet brings witty takes on relationships and everyday quirks in Hindi, Punjabi, and English, offering a fresh, relatable voice from the South Asian diaspora. Tickets available online.
Celebrate Bangla Nababarsha 1432 with Nababarsher Amontrone 5 pm onwards at Mahajati Sadan on April 13. Enjoy a rich evening of music by renowned Bengali singers, poetic recitations, and appearances by Tollywood celebrities. Curated by Solutions Plus Kolkata, the event promises a soulful tribute to the Bengali New Year. Tickets available online.
Immerse yourself in the spirit of Dekha Holo Boishakhey, an evening of music, poetry, and adda celebrating Bengali heritage. With performances by Haimanti Shukla, Indrani Sen, and others, the event promises nostalgia, joy, and authentic Bengali flavours. Catch it live at Science City Mini Auditorium, 5 pm onwards on April 15. Tickets available online.
Catch the thought-provoking Bengali play Agun, written by Rakesh Ghosh and directed by Parthapratim Deb. Presented by Bagha Jatin Alaap, the play explores themes of struggle and resilience through powerful performances. Showing at the Academy of Fine Arts at 3 pm on April 20. Tickets available online.