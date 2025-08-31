6 things that instantly elevate your style with an old money touch

First, tailoring is the king in this trend. Nothing screams refinement like clothes that actually fit you properly. A blazer nipped at the waist and trousers skimming the floor. These details are the difference between looking “expensive” and “I just grabbed this on sale.”

Next comes the colour palette. Forget neon pinks and highlighter greens because old money wardrobes are loyal to navy, camel, cream, and crisp whites. Of course, an occasional emerald green sweater or a dash of red lipstick is allowed but only in moderation. It’s less “festival glitter,” more “family portrait in The Hamptons.”

Accessories will also follow the same principle, minimalist but impactful. Picture a pair of pearl studs, a leather belt with subtle embossing, or a silk scarf draped just right. Statement jewellery? Not unless your “statement” is that you’d like to order another round of martinis at the country club. And here’s the ultimate kicker for you: old money style is as much about what you don’t wear. Nobodycon minis. No loud prints. No screaming logos. Instead, it’s quiet luxury with fabrics that feel rich to the touch, and silhouettes that say “I’m comfortable in my inheritance… or at least pretending I am."