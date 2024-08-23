Old Money fashion makes a stylish comeback

In a world where fashion trends come and go, the allure of old money style remains an enduring beacon of sophistication. The old money aesthetic, characterised by its classic elegance and understated luxury, is experiencing a resurgence in today’s fashion scene. As Mansi Kshatriya, Brand Studio Lifestyle's design director, eloquently says, “Old money fashion is all about refined simplicity. It’s not about making a statement but rather about conveying a sense of timeless grace.”

The Old Money Collection by the brand embodies the essence of true luxury with its focus on classic, enduring pieces. Think tailored suits, cashmere sweaters, and impeccably fitted trousers. Mansi notes, “Essential wardrobe pieces for achieving this look include knitted polo t-shirts, tailored suits, and classic trousers. The fit of the clothing is crucial — it should be impeccable, highlighting the wearer’s attention to detail.”