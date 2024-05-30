Embrace effortless elegance with vibrant hues and breezy silhouettes

It features flowy maxi dresses and funky baggy cargos that are not only stylish but comfortable as well. The breezy cotton dresses are perfect for picnics in the park or strolls along the beach. For those seeking versatility, there are chic separates such as floral cargo pants and stylish light blouses that effortlessly transition from day to night.

Mansi Kshatriya, Design Director of the brand, tells us that the outfits embody the essence of the season. “Spring brings a revival of pastel palettes, floral motifs, and airy fabrics. From flowy dresses to lightweight co-ord sets, the season embraces effortless elegance. Oversized shirts and baggy cargos add a touch of quirk, while airy jumpsuits and lightweight tops keep it casual. It’s a time for rebirth, reflected in soft hues and playful patterns,” says Mansi.