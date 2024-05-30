Embrace effortless elegance with vibrant hues and breezy silhouettes

Sun’s out and it’s time to shed those layers. Tokyo Talkies by Brand Studio Lifestyle’s Spring/Summer women’s wear collection is all about vibrant hues meet delicate florals and breezy silhouettes.
Inspired by the blooming colours of nature and the refreshing breeze of spring, the collection embodies the essence of the season with a blend of timeless classics and contemporary trends.
It features flowy maxi dresses and funky baggy cargos that are not only stylish but comfortable as well. The breezy cotton dresses are perfect for picnics in the park or strolls along the beach. For those seeking versatility, there are chic separates such as floral cargo pants and stylish light blouses that effortlessly transition from day to night.
Mansi Kshatriya, Design Director of the brand, tells us that the outfits embody the essence of the season. “Spring brings a revival of pastel palettes, floral motifs, and airy fabrics. From flowy dresses to lightweight co-ord sets, the season embraces effortless elegance. Oversized shirts and baggy cargos add a touch of quirk, while airy jumpsuits and lightweight tops keep it casual. It’s a time for rebirth, reflected in soft hues and playful patterns,” says Mansi.
The palette is a mix of porcelain white, sky blue, pastel lilac and peachy fuzz that creates a soothing base where as colours like cherry red, lime green and terracotta add a touch of vibrancy. “Florals are definitely the king of the collection. Apart from that, solids with self textures and abstracts also work their magic,” she says.
The collection embodies contemporary fashion trends with a twist. Incorporating bold prints, vibrant colours, and eclectic silhouettes, it pushes boundaries while staying true to its modern aesthetic. From asymmetrical hemlines to innovative fabric combinations, each piece showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation staying ahead of the curve.
“While we have mainly used breathable fabrics like cottons and linens that keep you cool and comfortable in the heat, we have also experimented with light and sheer fabrics like georgette and mesh to bring out versatility in design,” she shares.
Her suggestion when it comes to styling these pieces from the collection is to go for minimal jewellery, light accessories and bags and sandals for a relaxed vibe. “For a playful and sophisticated vibe, mix and match bold prints and pastel tones that are perfect for sunny days and balmy nights,” Mansi adds.
Price starts at Rs 399. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com