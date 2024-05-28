6 affordable perfumes that mimic high-end fragrances

Why You'll Love It: Ultra Noir by Denver is the essence of sophistication. This aromatic fougere fragrance intertwines woody spices with invigorating bergamot, delivering a captivating scent that exudes warmth and charm. Crafted for men of character, it promises a premium olfactory experience that lasts. It is curated by SRK and has his autograph on the pack.

Key Notes:

● Top: Bergamot, Lemon

● Heart: Lavender, Juniper

● Base: Oakmoss, Amber