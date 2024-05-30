Kareena Kapoor wows in an off-shoulder sequin gown at Bvlgari event

Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to reign supreme as a style icon, leaving fans breathless with every appearance. On Wednesday, the actress set social media ablaze with a series of photos from a recent Bvlgari event. Dressed to impress, Kareena dazzled in a stunning pink sequined off-the-shoulder gown. The glamorous look was accentuated with silver jewellery – a ring, matching earrings, and a bracelet. Her makeup, featuring nude-shade lipstick, complemented the outfit flawlessly.
Needless to say, Kareena’s radiance shone through in the pictures. Fans wasted no time in showering their idol with love in the comments section. Comments like “Hottie” and fire emojis flooded the feed, proving Kareena’s enduring power to inspire. Even filmmaker and Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Rhea Kapoor, couldn’t resist dropping red hearts under the mesmerising photos.
Beyond the fashion world, Kareena's work in film continues to captivate audiences. Her recent release, Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, explored the challenges and lives of flight attendants navigating a turbulent airline industry. The film, released in March of this year, delved into themes of financial difficulties, deception, and the complex web these characters become entangled.
But Kareena’s next project promises an electrifying shift. She’s set to join an all-star cast in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff.
Speaking to the media about the film, Kareena hinted that both she and Deepika Padukone will play crucial roles in this quintessential Bollywood masala entertainer. Fans can expect Kareena to remain a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen.