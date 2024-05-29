Janhvi Kapoor scores a six in an elegant sequined sari by Manish Malhotra for ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ promotions

Janhvi Kapoor is leaving a trail of sartorial brilliance as she promotes her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. Embracing the ‘method dressing’ trend, she has been captivating fans with looks that embody the film’s cricket theme. Following a head-turning lavender floral lehenga, Janhvi seamlessly transitioned into a vision of elegance in a sari. On Tuesday, her stylist, Ami Patel, surprised fans with a series of breathtaking pictures captioned ‘Sportsari’ on Instagram. Janhvi dazzled in a custom-made Manish Malhotra creation.
The sari itself was a captivating emerald green, adorned with a dazzling silver sequin border that added a touch of glamour. Janhvi draped it elegantly, allowing the pallu to flow gracefully from her shoulders. She paired it with a matching bralette-style blouse in silver and neon green stripes, embellished with shimmering sequins.
Accessories elevated her look further. Silver peep-toe stilettos, statement rings, and diamond-encrusted floral hoop earrings perfectly complemented Janhvi’s show-stopping ensemble.
Makeup artist Riviera Lynn accentuated Janhvi’s natural beauty with defined brows, shimmering gold eyeshadow, mauve pink lipstick, mascara, black eyeliner, and a touch of blush and highlighter. Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo styled her long auburn locks in a side parting with soft waves that cascade down her shoulders.
Janhvi’s commitment to fashion and her dedication to promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi are a winning combination, leaving fans eagerly awaiting both her on-screen and off-screen appearances.