Khushi Kapoor stuns in LBD at sister Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ screening

Khushi accessorised the all-black ensemble with a touch of glam
Khushi Kapoor joined the family affair for the special screening of her sister Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, in Mumbai. Khushi, accompanied by their father Boney Kapoor, also shared a photo on Instagram expressing her excitement. “Ready for Mr And Mrs Mahi [white heart emojis] @janhvikapoor,” she wrote.

The actor turned heads in a chic little black dress (LBD) that showcased her personal style and multiple arm tattoos. The dress, a classic midnight black, featured a timeless sleeveless silhouette with a bateau neckline. The column bodice hugged her figure, cinching at the waist before flowing into a flared skirt with elegant pleats.

Khushi accessorised the all-black ensemble with a touch of glam. A delicate pearl-adorned single-string necklace with a gold pendant adorned her neck, while statement ball-shaped earrings added a touch of drama. Rings and bracelets completed the jewellery look.

For footwear, Khushi opted for black peep-toe kitten heels, adding a touch of sophistication. But the real showstopper was her white Dior bag. Encrusted with glittering gems and gold charms, it added a touch of playful luxury to the look.

Khushi’s glam team ensured her makeup complemented the outfit flawlessly. A sleek centre-parted ponytail framed her face, while a mocha brown lip shade and matching eyeshadow brought out her features. Winged eyeliner and mascara added definition to her eyes, while a touch of blush and perfectly darkened brows completed the look.

Mr & Mrs Mahi

