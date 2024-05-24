Aditi Rao Hydari brings her fashion A-game to Cannes 2024 red carpet in a monochrome velvet gown by Gaurav Gupta

Aditi Rao Hydari stole the show at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, dazzling audiences with her sophisticated elegance on the red carpet. Embracing a minimalist yet impactful approach, she opted for a stunning monochrome gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.
The luxurious black velvet fabric provided a dramatic base, while voluminous ivory side drapes added a touch of whimsy. The off-the-shoulder gown had a bodycon silhouette accentuating her curves, creating a statuesque form. The floor-skimming hemline and a slight train completed the picture of red-carpet royalty.
Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi’s accessories were carefully chosen to complement her gown. A pair of statement pearl earrings, an oversized ring, and classic black high heels provided the perfect finishing touches.
Makeup artist Elton Fernandez ensured Aditi’s beauty look mirrored her outfit’s understated elegance. Soft pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a dewy base created a natural yet glamorous glow. A touch of blush heightened her cheekbones, while nude lipstick added a final touch of sophistication. Her wavy updo, styled by Elton, effortlessly completed the regal red carpet ensemble.
Fresh off her critically acclaimed performance as Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, Aditi arrived at Cannes ready to make a sartorial statement. She attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) by director Gilles Lellouche.
Before gracing the red carpet, Aditi attended an event at the Bharat Pavilion, where she opted for a golden ethnic outfit. There, she even discussed the work of renowned cinematographer Santosh Sivan, the first Asian to receive the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at Cannes.
Aditi’s Cannes appearance proves that simplicity and elegance go hand in hand. Her carefully curated look, radiating timeless glamour, solidified her place as a red carpet icon.