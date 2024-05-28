Sharvari Wagh stuns in a teal green backless midi dress worth INR 81k

Actress Sharvari Wagh, known for her impeccable fashion sense, has sent social media into a frenzy with her latest look. The artiste recently uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, leaving fans speechless with her stunning teal green midi dress.
“Koi puchho #Munjya se, yeh Munni chalegi?” Sharvari captioned the post, which quickly went viral, garnering a massive amount of likes and comments. The dress, a showstopper in itself, featured a unique combination of elements that make it stand out. It boasted a chic round neckline with a playful tie-on detail at the back. The uneven hemline added a touch of modern flair, while the eye-catching ombre pattern took the dress to another level.
For those interested in recreating Sharvari's look, the dress comes from the brand PH5 and carries a price tag of INR 81,325 (USD 978). Celebrity fashion stylist Junni Khyriem expertly accessorised the outfit with a trendy ear cuff and classic white stilettos.
Hair stylist Sanky Evrus created a chic and sophisticated bun for Sharvari, while makeup artist Niccky Rajaani perfected a flawless look. The makeup comprised of nude eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and defined brows. A dewy base, contoured cheekbones, a touch of highlighter, and a nude lipstick completed the stunning ensemble.
Sharvari, with her latest post, has not only proven her fashion prowess once again but also inspired her fans with a look that is both elegant and contemporary.