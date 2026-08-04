Versace unveils Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, celebrating the house's iconic legacy

This interaction with the past continues throughout the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which revisits the codes established by Gianni and Donatella Versace: grit and glamour, the divine and the raw, classicism and the street. The collection exudes a straightforward elegance. It is constructed around the House's distinctive motifs, such as the Medusa head and the Greca pattern, and has a contrast of leather and gold.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.