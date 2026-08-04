Versace unveils Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, celebrating the house's iconic legacy

The Fall/Winter 2026 campaign, described as the newest iteration of a continuing story for the House, underlines Versace's power by reintroducing previously unknown symbols. Steven Meisel photographed a series of cinematic vignettes that bridge the past, present, and future while capturing Versace's impact on a new generation.
The campaign builds on the House's own visual history, framing its imagery with artefacts and pieces from the Versace library to assert the brand's singular approach. Archival magazines from the 1990s and 2000s combine Meisel's older photographs for the House with previously uncovered material, while rare volumes of Vanitas, the magazine linked with Gianni Versace, trace the origins of his sumptuous design universe.
This interaction with the past continues throughout the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which revisits the codes established by Gianni and Donatella Versace: grit and glamour, the divine and the raw, classicism and the street. The collection exudes a straightforward elegance. It is constructed around the House's distinctive motifs, such as the Medusa head and the Greca pattern, and has a contrast of leather and gold.
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