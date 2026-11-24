“We come from a very traditional lineage, but we also want to meet the needs of today’s consumers by creating something that brings together modernity and tradition,” begins Keerthi, who works closely with her father-in-law at VBC, now in its fifth generation.

The collection uses 18kt and 22kt gold with coloured stones and beads to give familiar jewellery styles a new look. One of these is the mogappu, a traditional South Indian necklace featuring a decorative motif placed towards the shoulder on a plain gold chain. “We have taken that same concept, incorporated beads and given it a new look for the modern woman,” she explains.“We wanted to create jewellery that makes people feel comfortable buying gold,” she explains, noting how the purchase can often feel restricted to festivals and occasions.