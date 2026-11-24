In Sanskrit, Anvaya means continuity and legacy. The name draws on VBC Jewellers’ family history, which spans 125 years, and the ideas behind its latest collection. Anvaya by VBC brings together lightweight gold jewellery, colourful beads and gemstones, with pieces designed for everyday wear as well as special occasions. We speak to creative director Keerthi Ambica about the collection and its vision.
“We come from a very traditional lineage, but we also want to meet the needs of today’s consumers by creating something that brings together modernity and tradition,” begins Keerthi, who works closely with her father-in-law at VBC, now in its fifth generation.
The collection uses 18kt and 22kt gold with coloured stones and beads to give familiar jewellery styles a new look. One of these is the mogappu, a traditional South Indian necklace featuring a decorative motif placed towards the shoulder on a plain gold chain. “We have taken that same concept, incorporated beads and given it a new look for the modern woman,” she explains.“We wanted to create jewellery that makes people feel comfortable buying gold,” she explains, noting how the purchase can often feel restricted to festivals and occasions.
Anvaya by VBC also explores a wider gemstone palette. “When people think of gemstones, they often think of red and green, particularly rubies and emeralds. We want people to discover a much wider range of colours and realise that there are so many other possibilities,” Keerthi tells us. Pastels, mauves, purples, amethysts and sapphires feature alongside familiar favourites such as rubies, emeralds and pearls. The collection uses natural and semi-precious materials such as tourmaline pink teardrop beads, mother-of-pearl and multicolour pumpkin-cut beads, paired with gold motifs, kundan drops and floral centrepieces. Every piece is designed in-house, with the team sourcing the beads and creating the gold elements. A stringing specialist and a tassel maker assemble the jewellery in-store before it is hallmarked.
The collection carries the tagline The Modern Heirloom, which sums up the intention behind the collection. “We don’t want Anvaya to be the one statement piece someone buys for their wedding and then leaves in their wardrobe because they don’t know when to wear it again. We want people to keep coming back to the collection,” Keerthi says.
The range includes chokers, necklaces, earrings and flexible, stackable bracelets, which have become popular buys and gifting options. “Our pieces aren’t designed to be worn exclusively with saris or reserved for weddings. You can wear them with a co-ord set, to a work meeting, to a show, to a Diwali party or even a Christmas celebration,” she notes. “Versatility is one of the main features we consider when designing every product. We constantly think about the different ways a piece can be styled and worn,” Keerthi concludes.
INR 7,000 onwards. Available at VBC Jewellers, Panagal park, T Nagar.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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