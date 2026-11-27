Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended a special event with spiritual leader Sadhguru in Mumbai, where she wore a pink floral saree worth Rs 65,500. The actress was accompanied by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj at the launch of Sadhguru's photo essay book, Disappearing Faces, on November 22. Tamannaah was seen touching Sadhguru's feet to seek his blessings. Photographs and videos from the gathering have since circulated on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Rs 65,500 saree

Tamannaah opted for a creation by clothing label Picchika, titled the Pink Lilies and White Parijat Dull Rose Saree with Pearl Detailing and Side Drape. Priced at Rs 65,500, the saree features pink lilies and white Parijat flowers hand-painted on Italian pure silk organza. The floral motifs are enhanced with hand-embroidered pearls and gold gota detailing on the stems.

The saree is paired with a flowing Kota silk side dupatta featuring matching hand-painted flowers and delicate gold detailing. It also comes with an unstitched silk blouse piece. The label's website currently lists the outfit as sold out.

The actress completed the look with jewellery from her own brand, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery. She kept her hair neatly styled and opted for understated makeup.

The event featured a conversation around the photographs in Disappearing Faces, which documents people and communities living in remote Himalayan regions through images captured during Sadhguru's journeys over several decades.