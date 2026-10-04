Bhavitha Mandava poses with her parents, the internet thinks her mom's silk saree is better than Chanel

Bhavitha Mandava posed on the red carpet of a fashion gala on October 3 with her parents, and social media quickly shifted its attention to her mother's silk saree. Many users are now saying it rivals, or even outshines, the Chanel look her daughter wore.
Much of the praise focused on her mother's stunning silk saree Posting on X, one user wrote that her mum's saree was stunning. Another was equally enthusiastic about the saree's colour, calling it gorgeous. A third joked that Telugu moms have the best saree collections, a nod to Mandava's Hyderabad roots.
Some fans coulnd't help but comment that Bhavitha's mum's saree looked more stunning than her Chanel dress.
"mum's saree looks more beautiful than that chanel dress," an X usewr quipped. "The saree looks 100x more elegant than that chanel dress she's wearing," wrote another fan.
Another comment read, "obsessed with uncle ji + chanel cap. need aunty in a chanel monogram sari and earrings," a fan wrote on Instagram. Another fan wrote, "Mom’s is the real fashion lead here."
Bhavitha's own outfit was a polished choice. She wore a look from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2026 collection that balanced dramatic detailing with refined evening glamour. She left her neckline bare, skipping a necklace so the Chanel design could stand out on its own. The outfit balanced dramatic detailing with elegance. Her styling followed the same restrained approach, keeping the focus on the garment and her calm, confident presence.
The look is a contrast to her Met Gala appearance earlier this year, when she wore a Matthieu Blazy-designed Chanel trompe-l'œil "jeans" ensemble. That outfit divided opinion online, with some calling it clever and others finding it too plain for a debut. The Paris look was a more traditional evening statement.
Bhavitha was named a Chanel house ambassador in March 2026 after becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel show. Her résumé also includes work with Bottega Veneta and Dior. Her BoF 500 debut adds another high-profile chapter to a career that began with a chance encounter on a New York subway.
Bhavitha has often credited her family's support, and last year she shared a video of her parents' reaction to her opening Chanel's Métiers d'Art show. For many South Asian fans, seeing her parents beside her on a Paris red carpet carries a special meaning.
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