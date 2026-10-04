Bhavitha Mandava poses with her parents, the internet thinks her mom's silk saree is better than Chanel

Bhavitha Mandava posed on the red carpet of a fashion gala on October 3 with her parents, and social media quickly shifted its attention to her mother's silk saree. Many users are now saying it rivals, or even outshines, the Chanel look her daughter wore.

Much of the praise focused on her mother's stunning silk saree Posting on X, one user wrote that her mum's saree was stunning. Another was equally enthusiastic about the saree's colour, calling it gorgeous. A third joked that Telugu moms have the best saree collections, a nod to Mandava's Hyderabad roots.

Fans think Bhavitha's Chanel dress is no match for her mother's saree

Some fans coulnd't help but comment that Bhavitha's mum's saree looked more stunning than her Chanel dress.

"mum's saree looks more beautiful than that chanel dress," an X usewr quipped. "The saree looks 100x more elegant than that chanel dress she's wearing," wrote another fan.

Another comment read, "obsessed with uncle ji + chanel cap. need aunty in a chanel monogram sari and earrings," a fan wrote on Instagram. Another fan wrote, "Mom’s is the real fashion lead here."