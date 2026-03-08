Bhavitha Mandava becomes Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador

In a historic moment Bhavitha Mandava becomes the first Indian model to be crowned with the house ambassador title for Chanel. This marks a significant step forward and a major milestone toward the country’s representation in the international luxury fashion world.
Bhavitha made her Chanel runway debut last season in the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection. Just a few shows later, she made history by opening a Chanel show, the Métiers d’Art presentation in New York City in December, becoming the first Indian model to ever do so. Now she etched her name in the history of couture once again as the first Indian House Ambassador of the luxury brand.
The model took to Instagram to share the news, highlighting how honoured she feels about the milestone. She captioned the post writing, “CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody. Matthieu’s vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy. I’m truly honored to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a house that holds a special place in my heart.”
Soon congratulatory messages flooded the comment box. One user wrote, “This is major! So so proud!!!! You deserve it”. While another added, “Congratulations angel, best news so happy for youuuuuu!”
And it is not just her followers who appreciated the model, Matthieu too shared positive words about Bhavitha. He said in a statement, “Since we met, Bhavitha has never ceased to amaze me. She’s intelligent, grounded, and carries a real sense of joy. We’re thrilled she’ll be part of this new chapter with Chanel.”
Interestingly as for her life story, it nowhere began with fashion. She was spotted randomly by a modelling scout on the streets, while she was in New York for her Master’s. Soon within weeks, talent and luck both weighed in her favour and Matthieu, the then creative director of Bottega Veneta, casted her in a runway. And from thereon life changed forever!