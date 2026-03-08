Bhavitha Mandava becomes Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador

In a historic moment Bhavitha Mandava becomes the first Indian model to be crowned with the house ambassador title for Chanel. This marks a significant step forward and a major milestone toward the country’s representation in the international luxury fashion world.

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava makes history as Chanel House Ambassador

Bhavitha made her Chanel runway debut last season in the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection. Just a few shows later, she made history by opening a Chanel show, the Métiers d’Art presentation in New York City in December, becoming the first Indian model to ever do so. Now she etched her name in the history of couture once again as the first Indian House Ambassador of the luxury brand.

The model took to Instagram to share the news, highlighting how honoured she feels about the milestone. She captioned the post writing, “CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody. Matthieu’s vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy. I’m truly honored to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a house that holds a special place in my heart.”