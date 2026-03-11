Bhavitha Mandava gave out custom mouse dolls made by this Mumbai studio at the fashion week, vlogger shares video

Bhavitha Mandava has captured global attention after being named a House Ambassador for Chanel, becoming the first Indian model to achieve the prestigious title. Marking the milestone with a thoughtful nod to her roots, the model used the moment to spotlight homegrown creativity by gifting cute custom mouse dolls to friends and colleagues during the Paris Fashion Week.

From subway discovery to Chanel Ambassador: How Bhavitha Mandava’s cute mouse dolls tell her full-circle story

Bhavitha is currently obsessed with the adorable figurines and she decided on gifting it to her favourite ones. The custom made doll features the runway attire of Bhavitha when she opened the Chanel show in New York and became the first Indian to ever do so.

Designed by Juhu Beach Studio, the doll is one of their many handmade collections that is gaining global attention these days. Their quirky representations and improvisation while keeping things cute is their major selling point. From custom vampire rats to cowboy mouse and now Bhavitha’s own cute little version, each one an art in itself.