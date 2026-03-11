Bhavitha Mandava gave out custom mouse dolls made by this Mumbai studio at the fashion week, vlogger shares video

Bhavitha Mandava has captured global attention after being named a House Ambassador for Chanel, becoming the first Indian model to achieve the prestigious title. Marking the milestone with a thoughtful nod to her roots, the model used the moment to spotlight homegrown creativity by gifting cute custom mouse dolls to friends and colleagues during the Paris Fashion Week.
Bhavitha is currently obsessed with the adorable figurines and she decided on gifting it to her favourite ones. The custom made doll features the runway attire of Bhavitha when she opened the Chanel show in New York and became the first Indian to ever do so.
Designed by Juhu Beach Studio, the doll is one of their many handmade collections that is gaining global attention these days. Their quirky representations and improvisation while keeping things cute is their major selling point. From custom vampire rats to cowboy mouse and now Bhavitha’s own cute little version, each one an art in itself.
While attending the Paris Fashion Week, Bhavitha was spotted running up to fashion vlogger Hanan (@ideservecouture) to personally gift him one of the dolls. Hanan later took to Instagram to share an unboxing video, revealing a tiny couture mouse, that was in every way a playful fashion-forward miniature.
Fashion influencer Albert Ayal also took to social media to share his excitement after receiving one of the tiny dolls. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, “Lil Mandava is the best! @bhavithamandava gifted me this little mouse after the Chanel show and I was so grateful to receive such a special gift.”
The post also featured a series of moments, including a photo of Ayal posing with the model while the miniature mouse peeked out of his front pocket — the tiny couture companion effortlessly stole the spotlight.
The doll is a tribute to her NYC show and her photoshoots from the subway wearing the classic jeans and coat attire. The model was first spotted by the talent acquisition team on a random day at the subway and it all began from there! So, now it's a full circle moment where the miniature becomes a silent nod to her whole success story.