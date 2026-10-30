Indulge Chennai 19th Anniversary Special: Madras checks find new life in fashion and interiors

“The Real Madras Handkerchief was traditionally woven in plain weave, using 60s cotton in the warp and 40s in the weft. These numbers refer to the yarn count, which indicates the fineness of the cotton yarn. A higher count, such as 60s, denotes a finer yarn than 40s. The fabric was woven in eight-yard lengths, divided into squares of approximately 36 inches,” Sreemathy explains.

The textile’s evolution was shaped by the people who wore it. As Sreemathy observes, “The colours, checks and borders changed according to customer preferences.” Weavers introduced more elaborate variations, including jacquard borders, additional motifs and embroidery.

In West Africa, the imported cloth was incorporated into local sartorial practices and acquired new cultural meanings. Among the Kalabari, it became known as injiri, while the Igbo called it George cloth. In the Caribbean, Madras cloth also became associated with traditional dress. The fabric’s journey is therefore as much about the people who gave it new meanings as it is about the merchants who transported it.