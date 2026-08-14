From white‑collar symbol to personal uniform: Inside Payal Khandwala’s architectural study of the shirt

A

Shirts have always been part of our product story—a quiet, ever-present staple across seasons, over the years. Lately, I’ve been gravitating towards a comfortable, well-made shirt. It’s become something of a uniform. So I wondered if this was something other women were feeling too. The shirt hasn’t always been given its due. It has occupied a reliable, underrated corner in our wardrobe. I wanted to play with the idea of turning something simple and classic into an elevated piece that stands its ground and makes you feel like you’re putting on something special.

I think it was the 504 silk shirt from our collection that planted the seed for this edit. I kept going back to this design whenever I wanted to feel like I was giving my outfit an upgrade. And it always seemed to do the trick.