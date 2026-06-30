Designer Maheka Mirpuri celebrates three decades of her eponymous label!

“Very early on, I realised that creativity alone doesn’t build longevity. Beautiful ideas need structure, discipline and the courage to make difficult decisions. Over the years, I learnt that artistry and entrepreneurship are not opposites; they are partners. I think my years of practising yoga have also shaped the way I approach life and business. I had to unlearn the need to constantly chase trends. Fashion is cyclical and if you spend your life trying to keep up with everyone else, you eventually lose yourself. I realised very early on that authenticity has far greater longevity than trends. Reinvention does not mean abandoning who you are. It means evolving while staying true to your values,” she reveals.

Three decades on, Maheka’s story is less about a single aesthetic moment and more about the evolution of a designer who has continued to find new ways to keep craftsmanship alive while allowing fashion to move with changing times. From couture ensembles enriched with hand-finished elements to experimental extensions into jewellery, activewear and bespoke uniforms, she has consistently explored how luxury can exist beyond the expected boundaries of occasion dressing. Since debuting her label in 2006, the designer rolled out many iconic collections such as Modern Maharani, Fearless Fuchsia, Wild Rose, Crimson Veil, Untamed Euphoria, Shimmer & Sin and the latest Maharani Athleisure.