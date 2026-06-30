Designer Maheka Mirpuri celebrates three decades of her eponymous label!

Thirty years ago, before Maheka Mirpuri became synonymous with vibrant couture and statement-making occasion wear, her journey began with something far more intimate: a hand-painted scarf created with instinct, curiosity and a desire to bring art into fashion. What started as small showcases from her living room slowly found its place in Mumbai’s evolving luxury landscape, growing into a couture house recognised for its spirited approach to colour, craftsmanship and individuality.
“Everything began with art. That hand-painted scarf was never part of a grand plan; it was simply an expression of creativity. Even today, I approach fabric as a canvas and fashion as storytelling. Over the years, my relationship with textiles has become more emotional and intuitive. I have always been drawn to colour, rich textures, intricate embellishments, gemstones and beautiful surface detailing. I love creating depth through layering and celebrating maximalism in all its beauty,” Maheka recalls.
Over the years, Maheka has remained committed to a design philosophy that is deeply personal yet unapologetically expressive. Her creations have never relied on quiet understatement. Instead, they carry the energy of bold hues, intricate embroidery, playful details and a sense of movement that reflects the modern Indian woman she designs for.
“Very early on, I realised that creativity alone doesn’t build longevity. Beautiful ideas need structure, discipline and the courage to make difficult decisions. Over the years, I learnt that artistry and entrepreneurship are not opposites; they are partners. I think my years of practising yoga have also shaped the way I approach life and business. I had to unlearn the need to constantly chase trends. Fashion is cyclical and if you spend your life trying to keep up with everyone else, you eventually lose yourself. I realised very early on that authenticity has far greater longevity than trends. Reinvention does not mean abandoning who you are. It means evolving while staying true to your values,” she reveals.
Three decades on, Maheka’s story is less about a single aesthetic moment and more about the evolution of a designer who has continued to find new ways to keep craftsmanship alive while allowing fashion to move with changing times. From couture ensembles enriched with hand-finished elements to experimental extensions into jewellery, activewear and bespoke uniforms, she has consistently explored how luxury can exist beyond the expected boundaries of occasion dressing. Since debuting her label in 2006, the designer rolled out many iconic collections such as Modern Maharani, Fearless Fuchsia, Wild Rose, Crimson Veil, Untamed Euphoria, Shimmer & Sin and the latest Maharani Athleisure.
“Building a label for thirty years has taught me that instinct is important, but consistency is what creates legacy. The balance between dreaming and executing has been one of my greatest learnings. As women, we evolve and naturally our wardrobes evolve with us. The woman I designed for thirty years ago is very different from the woman I design for today and that transformation mirrors my own journey. I understand comfort, movement, wellness and versatility in a much deeper way now. Women today are travelling more, balancing multiple roles, embracing wellness and living fuller lives,” the designer shares.
Having emerged as one of the early voices to shape Mumbai’s couture-de-salon culture, Maheka Mirpuri has built her label around a more personalised idea of fashion, where every piece begins with understanding the wearer rather than simply following a trend. Her journey has also been marked by collaborations with some of the country’s most recognisable names, dressing personalities including Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone and Parineeti Chopra, while her Lakmé Fashion Week debut in 2006 placed her work on a larger national platform.
Her journey has also been defined by a desire to expand the idea of what a fashion house can represent. More recently, she has taken her creative universe beyond fashion with the launch of a boutique café within her signature atelier, creating a space where couture, hospitality and experience come together.
“The next chapter feels incredibly exciting because I have never believed creativity should stand still. Fashion will always be my first love, but over the years, the Maheka Mirpuri universe has become so much more than clothing. It is about creating beauty, telling stories, celebrating women and bringing together all the things I love — fashion, jewellery, art, interiors, travel and meaningful experiences. Curiosity keeps me inspired. Even after thirty years, I still get butterflies before every collection. I still obsess over colours, fabrics, gemstones, textures and the smallest details. Inspiration is everywhere, but travel remains one of my biggest creative influences. My second home, London, always sparks new ideas and gets my creative ideas flowing. I don’t believe reinvention means changing who you are. For me, it means discovering new ways to tell stories. Thirty years later, the passion is exactly the same. The dream has simply grown bigger,” she tells us.
Equally central to her legacy has been her philanthropic work through the MCan Foundation, where she has used fashion as a platform for purpose. Her annual charity fashion fundraisers support head and neck cancer patients, bringing together the worlds of couture and community with support from several leading names from the film industry, including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Jackie Shroff. Every year, she launches a collection in the latter part of the year to raise funds and she gives us a little sneak peek into what’s in store with her upcoming collection. “This year’s 2026 MCAN Fundraiser edit is so special to me. It’s a postcard to reality bringing together old-world charm, theatrical magic and a modern twist. I won’t divulge much more, but what I can say is that it’s Mumbai and beyond,” Maheka signs off.