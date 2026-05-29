Celebrating 10 years of her label, designer Bhawna Rao unveils a new edit, Oblique

“The concept of the alter ego is not new to me; it has been developing within me for the past four or five years. This collection is deeply personal and reflects a journey of self-exploration. Over time, I began to understand myself beyond the surface and realised that we do not have just one personality — we carry many sides within us, often without even knowing it. You see this most clearly in unplanned moments. Those instinctive reactions reveal parts of ourselves that we do not consciously control and that is where the alter ego begins to surface. I wanted to capture that moment of breaking and revelation in my collection, ” Bhawna begins.

In many ways, an alter ego defines you on a deeper level than you may even understand yourself. An alter ego is encountered only when you surrender to yourself, when you allow your wild, vivacious self to flourish. In that surrender, you meet the most conscious and authentic version of who you truly are. It holds more colours than one can fully perceive within one’s own character. To truly understand one’s alter ego, the designer says that one must ask oneself difficult questions and be completely honest and vulnerable.