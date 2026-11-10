When Kylie Jenner stepped onto the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala red carpet in an animal-motif halter neck gown, the fashion world took notice. The sculptural, brown-and-silver deer-print creation was the work of Ashi Studio, the Paris-based maison founded by Saudi couturier Mohammed Ashi. Jenner had already championed Mohammed earlier in the year at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in custom silver, proving that the label has cemented its status as Hollywood’s most coveted wardrobe secret.
Jenner is far from alone. Over the past year, A-listers from Zendaya and Teyana Taylor to Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie and Demi Moore have turned to the house for landmark appearances. Zendaya chose custom web-inspired details for her Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, while Naomi Watts, Anok Yai and Hailey Bieber have embraced the atelier’s dramatic flair.
Founded in Beirut in 2007 before relocating to Paris in 2018, the couture house merges romantic traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovations such as 3D printing. Mohammed, who honed his skills alongside Givenchy and Elie Saab after graduating from Paris’ Esmod International Fashion University, achieved a historic milestone in 2023. He became the very first Gulf designer invited to present on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar, subsequently earning recognition as a fashion innovator by Forbes.
Beyond celebrity styling, Mohammed mentors emerging domestic talent through the Saudi Fashion Commission, expanding his runway codes to embrace gender-inclusive collections. By pairing architectural rigor with ethereal volumes, Mohammed has redefined modern luxury, guaranteeing that Ashi Studio remains the definitive silhouette of 21st-century glamour.