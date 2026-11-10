Why every A-lister is suddenly wearing Saudi label Ashi Studio

When Kylie Jenner stepped onto the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala red carpet in an animal-motif halter neck gown, the fashion world took notice. The sculptural, brown-and-silver deer-print creation was the work of Ashi Studio, the Paris-based maison founded by Saudi couturier Mohammed Ashi. Jenner had already championed Mohammed earlier in the year at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in custom silver, proving that the label has cemented its status as Hollywood’s most coveted wardrobe secret.

The rise of Mohammed Ashi’s architectural couture

Jenner is far from alone. Over the past year, A-listers from Zendaya and Teyana Taylor to Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie and Demi Moore have turned to the house for landmark appearances. Zendaya chose custom web-inspired details for her Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, while Naomi Watts, Anok Yai and Hailey Bieber have embraced the atelier’s dramatic flair.