Suhani Parekh turns to occasion dressing for Volume Three of Misho’s ready-to-wear line

Ten years on, that first idea has travelled considerably and grown into a wider Misho universe spanning high jewellery, with the Jaipur collection, couture and metalwear, alongside the sculptural jewellery that remains at its core. Her pieces have also found their way into the wardrobes of names including Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Dua Lipa and Zendaya — bringing Suhani’s art-meets-adornment vocabulary to an increasingly global audience.

“It's special to reach the 10-year milestone with Misho. My goals for the brand keep evolving as we do, so yes, it's exceeded my expectations from 10 years ago, but I keep setting new visions for the brand. Some of the most special moments were seeing our pieces on celebrities like Beyonce and Zendaya, the success of our Pods and lately guiding Misho into the couture and ready-to-wear spaces and really expanding our design language. As we continue to expand our offerings across jewellery, ready-to-wear and couture, we’ll also be launching fine jewellery soon, which I’m really excited for everyone to see. And there are a few more categories in the pipeline that I can’t reveal just yet,” Suhani teases.