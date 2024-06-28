'Love, Rosetta' is inspired by nature's colours

Ridhi Mehra in her luxury label’s all new prêt collection, Love, Rosetta, captures the magnificent colours of nature. It is a kaleidoscope of happiness and a celebration of springtime pleasures and summer bliss.
The inspiration behind the creation of Love, Rosetta stems from the artistry of painting, where a plain canvas transforms into a vibrant masterpiece. The edit embraces a more contemporary and playful aesthetic.
For those seeking a touch of opulence, there are fine silk adorned with intricate floral details. From everyday wear kurta, chic co-ord sets to delightful dresses, every ensemble is designed to infuse your wardrobe with the spirit of the season.
The outfits are crafted in luxurious chanderi fabric, both in printed and solid hues, and are comfortable and stylish. Both timeless and trendsetting, the collection exudes a sense of joy and vitality, infusing modern silhouettes with vibrant colours and whimsical embroidery. From multi-coloured prints to solid shades of blue, red, yellow, and ivory, the colour palette reflects the warmth of the sun, with bright, happy hues.
“The idea of painting a blank canvas with vibrant colours profoundly influenced our designs and colour palette. It encouraged us to blend an array of bright, joyful hues that mirror the sunlit days of summer. This artistic inspiration allowed us to create pieces that are visually captivating and evocative of nature’s splendour, with colours that swirl and merge to evoke a sense of calm and exuberance. The result is an effortless yet fashionable collection perfect for the summer and resort lifestyle,” says Ridhi.
The craftsmanship embodies a harmonious blend of meticulous artistry and enchanting details. “The aari work adds a sophisticated touch to each piece, while sequins enhance the designs with a subtle, captivating sparkle. The katana technique, with its metallic sheen and intricate patterns, elevates the visual appeal, creating a sense of refined elegance. Playful tassels add movement and charm, infusing the ensembles with a lively, decorative flair. Monotone embroidery offers a seamless, sophisticated look, unifying the designs with an air of understated grace. Each piece is adorned with floral embroidery, meticulously crafted to evoke the whimsical beauty of nature. To crown the design with opulence, crystal enhancements are strategically placed, making every garment in the collection a true work of art,” explains the designer.
The collection features cool, fresh tones that evoke a sense of tranquility and vibrancy. “Our aim was to create an effortless blend of comfort and fashion, with bright, happy hues that paint your world with joy and high spirits, perfectly embodying the collection’s lively and cheerful theme,” adds Ridhi.
Price on request. Available online.
