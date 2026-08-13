JJ Valaya on how cultural migration, African influences, and his signature craftsmanship shape his latest collection, Siddi

Couturier JJ Valaya unveiled Siddi, his latest Autumn/Winter 2026 couture collection, at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026. Coinciding with the showcase, the designer also introduced a new high couture bridal space at his Delhi flagship store, The World of Valaya, housed within JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity. This new space and collection mark the beginning of the journey towards celebrating 35 years of his design journey next year.

Siddi draws inspiration from the remarkable journey of the Siddis of India and the confluence of African origins with the many cultural influences absorbed over generations on the Indian subcontinent. It reflects on movement, memory and identity through intricately crafted lehengas, contemporary saris, fluid anarkalis, sherwanis and impeccably tailored bandhgalas. Rendered in a palette of antique gold, ivory, noir, champagne, deep jewel tones, and rich earth hues, the collection comes alive with fabrics and the house’s signature zardozi, aari, dori work, metallic embroidery and crystal embellishment.

There is also a couture interpretation of the iconic Valaya Shifting Leaves Chevron rendered in a restrained palette of black, beige and metallics. Valaya takes us through the collection.