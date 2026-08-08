Punit Balana’s latest edit is constructed around warm yellows and powder blues
Punit Balana’s latest drop, Noor Bagh, is a special edit that’s deeply personal for the designer. The collection is built around a refined two-colour palette — buttercup, a warm, luminous yellow that captures the optimism of summer, and Saleti (powder blue), a soft, understated shade that brings a sense of calm and elegance. “The soothing range explores a rich mix of luxurious yet lightweight fabrics including Chanderi, silk, chiffon, organza silk, and satin, chosen for their fluidity, texture and comfort. These fabrics create movement while retaining a polished, couture-like finish, making them ideal for modern celebratory dressing,” says Punit. In terms of silhouettes, Noor Bagh offers a wide spectrum. From draped skirts paired with structured corsets and tailored waistcoats styled with lehengas, to classic choli-ghagra sets, and long kurtas with churidars, the collection has all kinds of styles to suit your summer occasions. Punit takes us through the collection in detail.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The inspiration behind Noor Bagh, much like my previous collections, comes from the rich heritage, culture, and architectural legacy of Rajasthan, with Jaipur remaining at its heart. I have always been deeply inspired by the city’s timeless craftsmanship and the intricate details found in its historic monuments. For Noor Bagh, we translated these architectural influences into textiles through Leheriya-inspired textures, Mughal-inspired motifs, and intricate surface details that echo the ornamentation of Rajasthan’s palaces and heritage structures. Rather than recreating these elements literally, we reinterpreted them in a contemporary way, allowing the collection to feel both rooted in tradition and relevant to the modern woman.
What led you to choose this specific colour story for the Spring/Summer 2026 line?
The buttercup shade has been a part of our design vocabulary in the past, and it has always received an incredible response from our patrons, both creatively and commercially. It felt like the right colour to revisit and reinterpret for Spring/Summer 2026. The second colour, Saleti, is completely new for us. Its journey began with a tiny swatch of tissue fabric that immediately caught my attention. I fell in love with its softness, understated elegance, and the way it reflected light. That single swatch became the starting point for the entire collection, and from there we built the narrative, the fabric story, and eventually the complete colour palette around it.
How did you balance structural precision with fluid ease?
The balance came from pairing clean, structured tailoring with soft, fluid fabrics. Elements like corsets and waistcoats bring definition, while chiffons, organza silk, and draped silhouettes add movement, creating looks that feel both refined and effortless.
Could you dive into the signature embroideries used this season?
This season, we’ve continued to celebrate two of our signature crafts. The first is our coin and resham embroidery, which features across many of the looks. It’s lightweight, understated, and beautifully suited to the Spring/Summer season, adding texture and detail without feeling heavy. The second is our signature Chandi Tilla ka Kaam, that has become synonymous with the brand. Inspired by the intricate mirror-like detailing of Jaipur’s historic architecture, it brings a subtle metallic richness to the collection while staying elegant and timeless. Both embroideries reflect our commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship through a contemporary lens.
What’s trending in wedding and occasion wear this summer?
Today’s brides are choosing comfort without compromising on luxury. They’re gravitating towards lighter silhouettes, softer embroideries, and pieces that are easy to wear, even when they’re richly embellished. I’m also seeing a growing appreciation for meaningful textiles and craftsmanship — brides want fabrics with heritage, authenticity, and a story behind them.
What are your wardrobe must-haves for the wedding season?
A classic kurta-churidar set and a timeless handcrafted sari; I believe every wardrobe should include pieces rooted in Indian craftsmanship and textiles that are timeless enough to be cherished and passed down through generations.
Can you tell us about your upcoming collection?
Our upcoming collection, Moh, is a celebration of love — not just in its emotional sense, but in the way a garment is created. The collection is inspired by a small fabric swatch that sparked the entire journey and is a tribute to the incredible artisans and team behind Punit Balana. Every piece is crafted with care, patience, and passion, carrying its own story from the first sketch to the final stitch. Moh is ultimately a celebration of craftsmanship made with love.
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