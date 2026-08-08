Punit Balana’s latest edit is constructed around warm yellows and powder blues

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The buttercup shade has been a part of our design vocabulary in the past, and it has always received an incredible response from our patrons, both creatively and commercially. It felt like the right colour to revisit and reinterpret for Spring/Summer 2026. The second colour, Saleti, is completely new for us. Its journey began with a tiny swatch of tissue fabric that immediately caught my attention. I fell in love with its softness, understated elegance, and the way it reflected light. That single swatch became the starting point for the entire collection, and from there we built the narrative, the fabric story, and eventually the complete colour palette around it.