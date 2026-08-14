Messika’s Terres de Contrastes: Botswana’s wild contrasts reborn in high jewellery

“In my mind, three words rule this collection: power, colour, life. Power, because the landscapes themselves command it. Colour, because Botswana summons its own all-governing light. And life, because every piece strikes its own vital rhythm; the heartbeat of a nation jewelled by the beauty of contrast,” says Valérie.

The collection continues the Maison’s exploration of colour, first introduced in its 2025 Haute Joaillerie tribute to Southern Africa, Terres d’Instinct. Here, colour is not used merely as ornamentation; it becomes a vibration of light, with gemstones and diamonds working together to create intense chromatic energy. Through meticulous craftsmanship, Messika translates Botswana’s changing skies, red earth and blue waterways into jewels that feel both sculptural and alive.