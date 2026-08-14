Messika’s Terres de Contrastes: Botswana’s wild contrasts reborn in high jewellery

Messika’s latest Haute Joaillerie collection, Terres de Contrastes, takes inspiration from the dramatic landscapes of Botswana, a country where lush wetlands, arid deserts and shimmering salt pans coexist in striking harmony. Conceived by founder and artistic director Valérie Messika, the collection transforms the country’s natural contrasts into a vivid jewellery narrative that celebrates power, colour and life.
Where diamonds meet desert, delta, and sky
“In my mind, three words rule this collection: power, colour, life. Power, because the landscapes themselves command it. Colour, because Botswana summons its own all-governing light. And life, because every piece strikes its own vital rhythm; the heartbeat of a nation jewelled by the beauty of contrast,” says Valérie.
The collection continues the Maison’s exploration of colour, first introduced in its 2025 Haute Joaillerie tribute to Southern Africa, Terres d’Instinct. Here, colour is not used merely as ornamentation; it becomes a vibration of light, with gemstones and diamonds working together to create intense chromatic energy. Through meticulous craftsmanship, Messika translates Botswana’s changing skies, red earth and blue waterways into jewels that feel both sculptural and alive.
At the heart of the collection is Le Okavango Blue, a necklace built around a remarkable Fancy Deep Blue diamond. Discovered in 2018 at Botswana’s Orapa Mine, the stone weighed 41.11 carats in its rough form and was polished to 20.46 carats. It is the largest and rarest blue diamond ever found in Botswana and marks a historic partnership between Messika and the government of Botswana.
Valérie describes the stone as a force that dictated the entire design. More than 500 diamonds flow around the neck in a serpentine line, echoing the reflections of the Okavango Delta’s waterways, while the blue diamond rests low against the chest like a suspended drop of water. “Every line, every diamond, every creative impulse yields to the stone,” she explains, underscoring its central role in the collection.
Other pieces explore different facets of Botswana’s wilderness. Delta Sacré interprets the aerial geometry of the Okavango’s branching channels, while Féroce channels the ancient power of the crocodile through sharp gold forms and raw brilliance. Regne draws from the grace of the Kalahari’s feline predators, using onyx and a warm yellow diamond to evoke sunlit savannas and elusive footprints.
For Valérie, Botswana’s beauty lies not in opposition but in duality. “These landscapes taught me that contrast is not conflict; it is a perfect coexistence of extremes,” she says.
With Terres de Contrastes, Messika enters a new chapter in its Haute Joaillerie story, one in which colour, landscape and emotion merge into a single luminous vision. The collection will be presented again this October during the Messika Haute Joaillerie Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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