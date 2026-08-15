Kolkata's Kalighat paintings find a new canvas in Anamika Khanna's couture

Moonlit Palace treats Kalighat with reverence, but reverence here doesn't mean repetition — the collection draws from the paintings' spirit rather than copying their imagery outright, translating silhouette, proportion, gesture and surface rather than lifting scenes wholesale.

The collection also looks to Barmer in Rajasthan, bringing in textiles developed with women artisan communities through patchwork, natural dyeing, hand-painting, embroidery and gold foiling.

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