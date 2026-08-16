Raghavendra Rathore combines Jodhpur’s rich heritage with the casual elegance of bespoke linen
Raghavendra Rathore has worked with linen in bandhgalas for a long time. But now his label, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur (RRJ), has launched its bespoke wholesome line of linen clothing called Time Travel. The couturier, who hardly believes in seasons and trends, takes us through this sophisticated range.
How did you approach blending the airy, relaxed nature of linen with the brand’s signature regal aesthetic without losing that distinct structural precision?
Linen signifies versatility and timeless comfort that resonates with the brand’s core products, including the Jodhpur bandhgala. The confluence of linen with our signature pieces has a global appeal, designed to provide stylish looks for the modern gentleman. It offers connoisseurs of luxury the opportunity to carry heritage effortlessly.
What was the core inspiration behind dedicating a fresh drop to linen, and how does this collection redefine casual luxury for today’s discerning men?
Rajasthan solved this problem generations ago. Men here have always dressed with the heat in mind, and without surrendering formality. They have always opted for lightweight fabrics, careful dressing, with a touch of colour or texture. That memory inspired the collection. The immediate need to design these looks also stemmed from how our clients live today. They always seek lightness and ease of movement, but always with finesse.
Could you take us through the design process? Did you work with specific blends or distinct weaving techniques to ensure the silhouettes retain the fit of a signature bandhgala or achkan?
Each fabric has to be treated with respect for its inherent nature. The Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur bandhgala, Jodhpur waistcoat, and many other pieces can be crafted in linen and its blends with certain technical adjustments to ensure impeccable fits. As specialists in bespoke services, we are committed to carefully selecting fabrics and shapes that best complement each silhouette.
What role do tonal embroideries, bespoke buttons, or specific regional crafts play in this linen capsule?
Textures and special handcrafted details have been created exclusively for this collection by the members of the Raghavendra Rathore Foundation (RRF). Classic and earthy tones, inspired by Rajasthan’s desert landscape and summers, accentuate the collection while offering dynamic styling options for the wearer.
What is the colour narrative for this line, and how does it balance daytime wedding aesthetics with resort or evening wear?
The collection offers a varied palette suited to both daytime and evening summer dressing. Shades of ivory, stone, sand, and muted indigo are complemented by deeper tones of charcoal and aubergine, allowing a seamless transition from casual to formal dressing. Personalised buttons, customised printed scarves, carefully selected watches, and handcrafted shoes further enable each look to effortlessly move from day to evening wear.
How does this linen collection answer the call for a sustainable, heirloom-quality look?
Linen ages honestly, as does classic style. Through bespoke craftsmanship, impeccable construction, and timeless designs that transcend seasons, the RRJ collections are created for longevity. These pieces can be styled in multiple ways, blending modern and heritage influences while remaining independent of fleeting trends.
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