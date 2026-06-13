Inspired by the Sundarbans, this new brand celebrates craft-led, conscious fashion

“It introduces our approach to combining handwoven textiles, natural dyes, hand block printing and embroidery in silhouettes designed for everyday wear. The collection focuses on comfort, versatility and craftsmanship while remaining contemporary and minimal,” says founder Aishwarya.

The collection draws inspiration from the Sundarbans, one of the world’s largest mangrove ecosystems. “We were fascinated by the region’s biodiversity, landscape and relationship between people and nature. The textures of mangrove roots, native flora, water channels and wildlife became the starting point for developing motifs, colours and surface details. The collection aims to capture the quiet beauty and resilience of this unique ecosystem,” she tells us.