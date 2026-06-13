Inspired by the Sundarbans, this new brand celebrates craft-led, conscious fashion

Rootd by Aishwarya Bobbili is the brand new kid on the block! This slow fashion label, rooted in Indian craft, natural fibres and mindful design, was born from a desire to create contemporary clothing that feels effortless to wear while preserving traditional textile practices. Their debut edit, The Sundarban Collection, sets the foundation for the brand’s design philosophy.
“It introduces our approach to combining handwoven textiles, natural dyes, hand block printing and embroidery in silhouettes designed for everyday wear. The collection focuses on comfort, versatility and craftsmanship while remaining contemporary and minimal,” says founder Aishwarya.
The collection draws inspiration from the Sundarbans, one of the world’s largest mangrove ecosystems. “We were fascinated by the region’s biodiversity, landscape and relationship between people and nature. The textures of mangrove roots, native flora, water channels and wildlife became the starting point for developing motifs, colours and surface details. The collection aims to capture the quiet beauty and resilience of this unique ecosystem,” she tells us.
The edit features nine core pieces designed to be mixed and matched. The silhouettes include gathered dresses, relaxed shirts, camisoles, culottes, shorts and layering pieces such as an overlay coat. The focus is on easy, breathable clothing that transitions effortlessly through everyday life.
“Natural fibres are at the heart of the collection. We primarily use handwoven linen and handwoven cotton developed in collaboration with artisan clusters. The fabrics are naturally dyed using plant-based ingredients and finished with handcrafted details. The slower production process allows us to preserve the character and texture of the fabric while reducing dependence on industrial manufacturing methods,” she shares.
The motifs are inspired by elements found within this UNESCO World Heritage site, including tigers, mangrove leaves, native flowers, water hyacinths, lotus blooms, honey bees and wildlife. “These are translated through hand block printing, subtle embroidery and surface textures. We also incorporate kantha hand embroidery, adding depth and a handcrafted signature to the garments,” she reveals.
The palette reflects the natural landscape of the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest. Soft beige, earthy greens, muted neutrals and botanical tones form the base of the collection. Some of the standout pieces include the River Gather Dress, which combines handwoven linen with naturally dyed and block-printed details and the Sundarban Overlay Coat, designed as a statement layering piece.
“The Flora Mangrove Shirt is another favourite, showcasing the collection’s balance between relaxed tailoring and artisanal craftsmanship. Beyond aesthetics, the collection is also about slowing down consumption. Every piece is produced in small quantities, with careful attention to material sourcing and artisan involvement. We hope the garments encourage people to value longevity, craftsmanship and thoughtful design,” she concludes.
INR 4,600 onwards. Available online.