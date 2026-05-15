Celeb-approved streetwear label brings Samudra Manthana onto ensembles

Shaishavi Mehta makes clothes the way storytellers build worlds — with folklore at the foundation and contemporary culture woven through every seam. Her Gujarat-based streetwear label Rafu’d sits at an unusual intersection: heritage textiles and urban sensibility, traditional Indian art forms and the visual language of the present.
Previous collections drew from Rajasthan’s phad paintings and Gujarat’s Mata ni Pachedi — devotional, community-rooted art traditions — and translated them into quirky ensembles. With Jalgaatha, their new collection, the label imagines a mythical theme park where Indian legends unfold onto silhouettes.
“The name brings together jal (water) and gaatha (story). Taking inspiration from mythological narratives like Samudra Manthan, the descent of the Ganga and Krishna lifting Govardhan, the collection reinterprets these stories through a lens of fantasy. Rather than retelling them literally, we place them within an imagined, dreamlike landscape — somewhere between memory and make-believe,” Shaishavi begins.
The brand is well-known to have charmed celebs like Rohit Saraf, Abhay Deol and Babil Khan with their digitally-developed prints. However, for the first time, the label has shifted its print process, beginning on paper. “To stay true to the fluidity and unpredictability of water, each print was hand-painted in watercolour before being translated into digital form. This approach brought a depth and organic texture to the collection that feels especially aligned with the theme,” the founder tell us.
The collection features around 50 garments, spanning shirts, tops, trousers, skirts, dresses, as well as jackets and blazers. “We also designed a bag specifically for the shoot, but it resonated so strongly with the collection that it naturally became a part of the final offering,” she reveals.
The Ticket print captures the moment of entry to the park — each ticket was first hand-painted on paper, layered with small, playful details that hint at the journey ahead. As you step in, you’re met with a map. The Naksha print brings the imagined park to life, illustrating its many worlds and guiding you through them.
From there, you enter Samudra, an underwater cave — rendered in deep blues with soft, almost fossil-like aquatic forms that evoke submersion. Then, you walk through the blues of Neel fabric, a ripple-textured fabric in rich blue that captures the depth of waters. This leads into Manthan, where the print captures movement and tension through swirling forms and layered colours.
Beneath it all lies Kurma, the tortoise — translated into an animal print that represents the quiet strength supporting the entire myth. As the ocean churns, treasures emerge as seen in Shankh print, where shells become a motif representing the many ratnas that surfaced from the depths.
“Beyond prints, the detailing carries shells and sequins scattered across ensembles. While our crochet fabric, Jaal, references fishing nets, the handwoven textiles with zari mimic light, reflecting on moving water in the Leher fabric and the soft handwoven cotton, Malai, is a reference to the ocean of milk. Notice details such as the wave-like forms that appear along collars and yokes; and ruffles inspired by the movement of fish fins,” the designer reveals.
Jalgaatha’s selection of fabrics also includes tencel, modal and handwoven kala cotton. “This season, we introduced crochet, leaning into the idea of resortinspired pieces. The colour palette of Jalgaatha draws directly from the many moods of water. It moves through deep oceanic blues and teals into softer, milky whites balanced with sun-warmed hues of coral, saffron and earthy browns; along with accents of red, yellow and green,” Shaishavi shares. The Leher Blazer, Jaal Set, Parinati Shirt and the Naksha Jacket are some of the highlights from the collection.
While this is only Part I, where the journey unfolds up to Samudra Manthan, the remaining chapters of the park will be revealed in Jalgaatha — Part II, very soon. Looking ahead, the label has also been exploring the idea of introducing a capsule that serves as daily wardrobe staples. “Rafu’d Dailies — everyday wear is reimagined through our lens. The focus would be on highly wearable pieces that still carry our signature storytelling and print language, but in a more effortless way. Alongside that, Jalgaatha will continue to unfold, with Part II revealing the next chapters of the park,” she signs off.
₹4,400 onwards. Available online.