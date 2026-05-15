Celeb-approved streetwear label brings Samudra Manthana onto ensembles

Previous collections drew from Rajasthan’s phad paintings and Gujarat’s Mata ni Pachedi — devotional, community-rooted art traditions — and translated them into quirky ensembles. With Jalgaatha, their new collection, the label imagines a mythical theme park where Indian legends unfold onto silhouettes.

“The name brings together jal (water) and gaatha (story). Taking inspiration from mythological narratives like Samudra Manthan, the descent of the Ganga and Krishna lifting Govardhan, the collection reinterprets these stories through a lens of fantasy. Rather than retelling them literally, we place them within an imagined, dreamlike landscape — somewhere between memory and make-believe,” Shaishavi begins.