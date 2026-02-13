This Jaipur-based label’s new collection offers hand-painted silhouettes

At the core of the brand lies its name, Roho — derived from the Swahili, the word means soul or spirit. It serves as the foundational heartbeat of the label’s soulful living philosophy. Having learnt about the origins of the brand, we now shift the focus toward its latest launch. The Raw Edit draws its inspiration from nature in its most honest state: earthy landscapes, shifting skies and surfaces shaped by time rather than perfection.

Rooted in simplicity and crafted with intention, the collection celebrates organic, unrefined beauty and a deeply human spirit. “The name ‘raw’ for this collection comes from the fact that nature is never uniform and it is this asymmetry that makes it beautiful. The Raw Edit embraces imperfection, individuality and authenticity. The name reflects a conscious decision to leave the process visible, allowing the fabric and the handwork to speak for themselves, without excessive refinement,” Juhi begins.