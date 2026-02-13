This Jaipur-based label’s new collection offers hand-painted silhouettes

Founded in 2024, Roho is a Jaipur-based contemporary slow-fashion label by Anant Jain and Juhi Jain. Rooted in a 40-year-old textile legacy, the brand emerged from Ratan Textiles, a family-run enterprise since 1983 with deep expertise in artisanal production and an established presence in the international export market.
At the core of the brand lies its name, Roho — derived from the Swahili, the word means soul or spirit. It serves as the foundational heartbeat of the label’s soulful living philosophy. Having learnt about the origins of the brand, we now shift the focus toward its latest launch. The Raw Edit draws its inspiration from nature in its most honest state: earthy landscapes, shifting skies and surfaces shaped by time rather than perfection.
Rooted in simplicity and crafted with intention, the collection celebrates organic, unrefined beauty and a deeply human spirit. “The name ‘raw’ for this collection comes from the fact that nature is never uniform and it is this asymmetry that makes it beautiful. The Raw Edit embraces imperfection, individuality and authenticity. The name reflects a conscious decision to leave the process visible, allowing the fabric and the handwork to speak for themselves, without excessive refinement,” Juhi begins.
Unlike earlier collections, The Raw Edit is designed to be intentionally imperfect. “The fabrics are not printed using uniform blocks or screens. Instead, artisans hand-paint each piece using sponges, creating natural variations in texture and tone,” she shares. The circles, stripes and geometric forms are free-handed, not traced, ensuring that every garment is unique. “Subtle hand embellishments further enhance the prints, with placement varying organically across pieces,” the founder adds.
The defining technique of The Raw Edit is hand-painting on fabric finished with delicate hand-kantha and light lurex weave to add a shimmery effect. The collection revolves around terracotta and indigo, two colours deeply rooted in nature and traditional craft. Terracotta represents earth, clay and warmth, while indigo brings a sense of calm, depth and timelessness. Together, they create a palette that feels rustic yet refined complemented by white and blush pink.
“We used Double Gauze Cotton, a doublelayered fabric that is exceptionally soft, breathable and comfortable. Its structure makes it non-transparent while remaining light on the skin, aligning seamlessly with Roho’s focus on comfort and conscious wearability,” she elucidates.
The Raw Edit features 13 thoughtfully designed pieces, including versatile dresses (Raavi Indigo Midi Dress), relaxed coord sets (Vivia Blush & Terracotta Lurex Shirt) and an easy shirt (May Caramel Drop Shoulder Shirt) as key silhouettes. “The collection is designed for effortless movement and everyday ease. The journey from concept to completion took approximately three months, allowing time for research, sampling, artisan collaboration and thoughtful execution.”
The label introduces creative narratives that redefine the ‘Made in India’ aesthetic through comfort-led, designforward collections. The season begins with The Raw Edit, an exploration of elevated everyday wear marked by organic textures and we ask the founder her plans for the year ahead.
“This is followed by Coral Sands, a travel and resort-inspired of fering defined by breathable fabrics, relaxed forms and an easy day-to-evening sensibility. Looking ahead, Linear Logic brings a bolder expression to the season, exploring screen-printed stripes and vibrant geometry with a modern, graphic edge. Future collections will continue this dialogue, weaving together floral-inspired motifs, traditional embroidery and poetic, nature-led narratives on soft, fluid fabrics,” Juhi concludes.
₹3,250 onwards. Available online.