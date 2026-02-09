This Delhi-based label reimagines traditional chubas into modern designs

Reflecting on how Himalayan traditions travel — how they adapt, settle and find rhythm in everyday life far from the landscapes that first shaped them — the label builds on the first chapter of the Ladakh-inspired collection to unveil Edition II.

“The first edition, A Return Home in Ladakh, was inspired by the feeling of returning home. I was born in Ladakh, but I haven’t lived there in years. Over time, that distance has shaped how I experience it: it’s both deeply familiar yet changing more every time I visit. That tension between the past and modernity is also at the heart of our design language. The silhouettes draw from traditional Himalayan clothing, crafted in natural fabrics and earthy tones, exploring what home means not just as a physical place, but as memory, landscape and lived experience,” Lhanzey begins.