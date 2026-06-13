This demi-fine jewellery label's new edit finds its muse in Panchatantra

Drawing inspiration from the Panchatantra, jewellery label Isharya’s latest collection — Fables — sports elements from the ancient Indian stories that every South Asian child grew up hearing. These weren’t just tales, they were also the first moral frameworks most of us ever received, told to us before we could read, remembered long after everything else fades.
“Fables is one of my favourite Isharya collections because it allows us to blend storytelling with style. Growing up, these stories were part of all our childhoods. Today, nostalgia is having a fashion moment and Fables is our way of wearing it. We wanted to take those familiar memories and reinterpret them in a way that feels playful and fashion-forward,” shares cofounder Gauri Tandon.
Stories such as The Monkey and the Crocodile, The Talkative Tortoise; and The Rabbit and the Tortoise form the crux of the collection. “What fascinated me wasn’t just the stories themselves, but the personalities behind them and the timeless lessons they carried. One of the things I enjoy most about the collection is how different pieces interact with each other. This collection challenged us to work with a lot of intricate forms and miniature details. Capturing the essence of an animal or a story in jewellery requires a balance between artistry and restraint,” she tells us.
Fables features 78 pieces across earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings. The collection translates the characters from the tales into demi-fine 18K gold-plated everyday pieces featuring cut crystals and stones.
“We wanted the collection to feel symbolic, so every motif has a story to tell — making the jewellery feel personal and full of character. For example, when you layer the Rabbit and Tortoise necklaces, it almost looks as though the tortoise has finally won the race. The Geese and Tortoise necklaces recreate the iconic moment of the tortoise being carried through the sky,” she reveals.
INR 3,299 onwards. At Lavelle Road.