This demi-fine jewellery label's new edit finds its muse in Panchatantra

“Fables is one of my favourite Isharya collections because it allows us to blend storytelling with style. Growing up, these stories were part of all our childhoods. Today, nostalgia is having a fashion moment and Fables is our way of wearing it. We wanted to take those familiar memories and reinterpret them in a way that feels playful and fashion-forward,” shares cofounder Gauri Tandon.

Stories such as The Monkey and the Crocodile, The Talkative Tortoise; and The Rabbit and the Tortoise form the crux of the collection. “What fascinated me wasn’t just the stories themselves, but the personalities behind them and the timeless lessons they carried. One of the things I enjoy most about the collection is how different pieces interact with each other. This collection challenged us to work with a lot of intricate forms and miniature details. Capturing the essence of an animal or a story in jewellery requires a balance between artistry and restraint,” she tells us.