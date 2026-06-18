Tanya Anand’s latest collection celebrates Kashmir through heritage jewellery

Tanya Anand took a bold step into jewellery design when she couldn’t find the kind of pieces she wanted to wear. The result was Paisley Pop, a contemporary Indian jewellery label that is quietly redefining how heritage jewellery is perceived and worn today.
Originally from Jammu & Kashmir, Tanya draws on her roots in her latest collection. Titled Nishat Bagh: A Love Letter to the Valley, the collection draws inspiration from a land where the air carries the scent of crushed chinar leaves and the world reflects in the still, silver waters of Dal Lake.
For Tanya, Nishat Bagh is more than just a garden with 12 terraces; it is the backdrop to some of life's most cherished everyday moments. This collection is a walk through those memories—an invitation to wear a piece of Kashmir’s soul.
She says the inspiration behind the collection is deeply personal.
"I've always been captivated by the sheer architectural poetry of the Nishat Bagh gardens in Kashmir. It's known as the 'Garden of Joy,' and that's exactly what I wanted to bottle up. I remember walking through those 12 terraces, watching the chinar trees change colour and listening to the water flow towards Dal Lake. This collection is my love letter to that serenity. It's an attempt to capture the soul of the Valley and the resilience of the artisans who live there."
Kashmir is a place of layers—the layers of history, the mountains and the intricate motifs found in local craft traditions. Tanya translates this through symmetry and floral geometry.
"Take the Zarina and Agastiya sets, for instance. You'll see floral patterns that echo the flower beds of the Mughal gardens. We used a lot of mint green and turquoise to reflect the water and moss, paired with pearls that feel like morning dew on a lotus leaf," she explains.
For Tanya, Polki, Kundan and Meenakari are not merely materials; they are the language of her heritage.
"We use uncut Polki to create that raw, old-world regal look. It has a soft glow rather than a harsh shine, which feels very much like a Kashmiri winter. Kundan is where precision comes in. We use it to frame the stones, creating clean, sharp floral silhouettes. Meenakari is my favourite part of storytelling. On the back of many pieces, you'll find intricate enamel work. Even if the world doesn't see it, the wearer knows there's a secret garden painted on the underside of her necklace," she says.
Every piece begins with a story. The dramatic elements that often feature in her jewellery stem from her belief that jewellery is a woman's armour.
"I grew up watching the women in my family pass down heirlooms that carried not just value, but stories of who they were and where they were in life. When I design a piece like the Mishthi necklace, I'm thinking about the woman who might wear it to her brother's wedding or her first major gala. I want her to feel like she's carrying a piece of the 'Garden of Joy' with her."
Prices start at ₹7,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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