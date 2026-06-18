Tanya Anand’s latest collection celebrates Kashmir through heritage jewellery

Kashmir is a place of layers—the layers of history, the mountains and the intricate motifs found in local craft traditions. Tanya translates this through symmetry and floral geometry.

"Take the Zarina and Agastiya sets, for instance. You'll see floral patterns that echo the flower beds of the Mughal gardens. We used a lot of mint green and turquoise to reflect the water and moss, paired with pearls that feel like morning dew on a lotus leaf," she explains.

For Tanya, Polki, Kundan and Meenakari are not merely materials; they are the language of her heritage.

"We use uncut Polki to create that raw, old-world regal look. It has a soft glow rather than a harsh shine, which feels very much like a Kashmiri winter. Kundan is where precision comes in. We use it to frame the stones, creating clean, sharp floral silhouettes. Meenakari is my favourite part of storytelling. On the back of many pieces, you'll find intricate enamel work. Even if the world doesn't see it, the wearer knows there's a secret garden painted on the underside of her necklace," she says.