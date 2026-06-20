From streetwear to ceremony: The bomber jacket gets a luxe upgrade

Bomber jackets are an essential in any stylish man’s wardrobe, thanks to their subtle attitude, functionality, and undeniable versatility. Asuka Couture is taking the silhouette to the next level by making it part of ceremonial menswear.
Founded in 2022 by the Mohnani brothers—Gaurav, Piyush, Varun, Priyansh, and Aryan—each of whom brings unique expertise and passion to the brand, Asuka Couture began its journey in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, where it launched its first flagship store. Building on their deep-rooted experience in the garment industry through Tessile Clothing Pvt Ltd, the brand quickly expanded, opening additional stores in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
With its latest collection, Royce: The Bomber Bastian, the brand is setting new standards. “It began with a question: Why should occasion wear always look the same? For decades, ceremonial menswear has largely revolved around sherwanis, bandhgalas, and tuxedos. They are timeless, no doubt, but we felt there is room for innovation that is contemporary, expressive, and global, yet deeply rooted in craftsmanship,” shares Gaurav Mohnani.
The pieces command presence without relying on convention. They can be worn at a destination wedding in Italy or a cocktail soirée in Mumbai and look equally at home.
“The collection positions the bomber jacket as ceremonial armour. Historically, armour was never just about protection. It was about identity, status, and presence. We found that idea incredibly relevant today. Modern men no longer want occasion wear that feels restrictive or costume-like. They want pieces that allow movement, individuality, and self-expression while still making a statement,” says Gaurav.
The bomber offered the team the perfect foundation. It carries an effortless confidence and contemporary ease, but when layered with embroidery, embellishment, storytelling, and craftsmanship, it transforms into something far more significant.
The brothers believe ceremonial dressing in 2026 is no longer about following a prescribed formula.
“We believe ceremonial dressing today is about storytelling. It is about wearing pieces that express personality, culture, artistry, and confidence ” they say.
The pieces feature machine-embroidered scenic motifs accentuated with intricate hand embroidery using cutdana, sequins, acrylic detailing, moti work, and beadwork. Multiple techniques converge on a dark canvas to create remarkable texture, depth, and dimension.
Prices start at Rs 7,500. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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