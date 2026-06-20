From streetwear to ceremony: The bomber jacket gets a luxe upgrade

Founded in 2022 by the Mohnani brothers—Gaurav, Piyush, Varun, Priyansh, and Aryan—each of whom brings unique expertise and passion to the brand, Asuka Couture began its journey in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, where it launched its first flagship store. Building on their deep-rooted experience in the garment industry through Tessile Clothing Pvt Ltd, the brand quickly expanded, opening additional stores in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

With its latest collection, Royce: The Bomber Bastian, the brand is setting new standards. “It began with a question: Why should occasion wear always look the same? For decades, ceremonial menswear has largely revolved around sherwanis, bandhgalas, and tuxedos. They are timeless, no doubt, but we felt there is room for innovation that is contemporary, expressive, and global, yet deeply rooted in craftsmanship,” shares Gaurav Mohnani.