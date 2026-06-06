Denim Drama 2026 reimagines denim with soft silhouettes and conscious craft

Spacelines, a slow fashion brand, was created with the belief that clothing should offer more than style—it should create space to move, breathe, and feel at ease in your own body. Every garment is crafted using fabrics that are kinder to the Earth and silhouettes designed to honour every body. At its heart, Spacelines stands for a simple idea: true style is not about standing out, but about feeling comfortable in your own space.
Richa Mittal on blending Japanese street fashion with art and wearability
Founder Richa Mittal draws inspiration from her love for Japanese street fashion and art, which bring together clean design, individuality, and wearability in a way that feels both modern and deeply personal.
The brand has now launched a new collection titled Denim Drama. Denim has always been a core offering for Spacelines. “With Indigra, our denim movement, we wanted to take it further. Indigra is an ode to the rebirth of denim. It takes denim back to its raw essence and reimagines it through softer processes, thoughtful treatments, and seasonless silhouettes that feel modern, versatile, and unapologetically chic.
For Denim Drama 2026, the inspiration was to bring emotion into denim. The collection builds on our summer story, Love, Considered, where we explored confidence as something internal. It is not about the face or how you are seen, but about body language, ease, movement, and how a garment makes you feel in your own skin,” she explains.
Denim is often perceived as casual and structured, but in this collection, Richa has reinterpreted it through a softer, more fluid design language.
“Denim is usually seen as casual, heavy, and structured. At Spacelines, we wanted to soften that idea and give denim more movement, ease, and emotion. The process begins with thoughtful fabric choices, from cotton slub denim to eco-friendly premium denims, selected for how they feel on the body and their impact on the planet. The journey of each piece moves through raw cuts, washes, softening, shaping, embroidery, and finishing touches.”
This season, the brand has moved away from the typical co-ord format and introduced mix-and-match separates. In terms of washes, the brand has introduced three distinct denim moods.
“The first was denim in its raw indigo form, which felt classic, grounded, and close to its natural essence. The second was a brighter denim look, bringing a more playful, statement-making energy. The third was a light summer wash, created for that easy, sunlit, warm-weather feeling.” Richa has further refined the collection with embroidered hemlines, hollow studs, snap buttons, and subtle finishing details.
She believes consumers are approaching denim with far greater intention today. “Earlier, denim was often seen as a casual basic. But now, people want denim that does more. They want it to be comfortable, versatile, thoughtfully made, and easy to style across different aspects of their lives. Denim is no longer just about jeans; it has become a complete language of dressing, spanning shirts, jackets, pants, dresses, coordinated sets, and statement pieces,” she adds.
Denim Drama 2026 contributes to the sustainability dialogue by staying true to what the brand has always believed: conscious fashion is not just about one fabric or one process, but about the entire way a garment is imagined, made, worn, and valued.
“Every garment is made to order, and that is one of the most important starting points of sustainability. The collection also focuses on longevity. The silhouettes are seasonless, versatile, and easy to style in different ways, so they do not feel tied to a trend or a specific moment. This collection is our way of showing that denim can be elevated, expressive, and conscious at the same time,” Richa signs off.
Prices for sets start at Rs 9,850. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl