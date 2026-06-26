Ozeqo reinvents occasion wear with detachable, rewearable designs

Detachable elements in garments—such as zip-off sleeves, removable collars, and button-on peplums—are revolutionising modern wardrobes. This modular approach to fashion encourages versatility by allowing a single piece to adapt to different occasions. Home-grown brand Ozeqo is playing a pioneering role in the modular fashion movement by designing clothing engineered around the philosophy of “one outfit, many lives.” Founded by Esha Parekh Sheth, the brand directly addresses fashion overconsumption by replacing the urge to buy new clothes with a framework built on rewearable versatility and made-to-order model.
As Ozeqo launches Wherever You Are, Bloom—a four-part collection inspired by resilience, reinvention, and modern femininity—Esha says it has been thoughtfully designed as an ode to women who continue to evolve through life’s changing seasons. “The collection reflects the many ways strength, softness, and selfhood coexist. At the heart of the collection are four floral narratives—Lotus, Wild Meadow, Bird of Paradise, and Midnight Magnolia—each representing a different expression of resilience and identity,” she explains.
For Esha, the starting point was the power of words. “I was going through a change in life, and a simple forwarded message along the lines of‚ ‘a flower blooms no matter where it’s placed’ resonated deeply with me. It changed the way I looked at situations. It made me think that I must bloom no matter where I am and no matter what life throws at me,” she shares.
She chose flowers as the central metaphor for the collection because she began visualising herself as one.
So, which of the four chapters does she personally relate to the most? “I believe I’ve bloomed like different flowers in different situations, but I relate most to the lotus because it blooms so beautifully despite being surrounded by murk,” she says.
When it comes to silhouettes, colours, and fabrics across the four chapters, the brand has stayed true to the designs and textiles its customers love while introducing fresh elements. “We’ve introduced newer silhouettes. The ethos of our designs has always been rewearability. Since all the prints begin as hand-painted artworks before being translated onto fabric, we’ve also introduced some beautiful pastel shades. The colour palette for each bloom stays true to the flower,” she says.
Staying true to the philosophy of ‘Buy Less, Rewear More’ isn’t easy for an occasion wear brand, as it’s one of the least-repeated fashion categories. To address this, Esha has added greater versatility to every ensemble. “A simple monotone short dress can transform into a floral gown, while a fringe dress offers drama with the add-on and a classic look without it. That’s something new this season. We’ve also introduced sheer shirts and skirts to make our classics even more wearable as separates,” she says, adding that the foundation of every design is to make women look and feel their best.
Prices start at Rs 7,000. Available online.