Ozeqo reinvents occasion wear with detachable, rewearable designs

For Esha, the starting point was the power of words. “I was going through a change in life, and a simple forwarded message along the lines of‚ ‘a flower blooms no matter where it’s placed’ resonated deeply with me. It changed the way I looked at situations. It made me think that I must bloom no matter where I am and no matter what life throws at me,” she shares.

She chose flowers as the central metaphor for the collection because she began visualising herself as one.

So, which of the four chapters does she personally relate to the most? “I believe I’ve bloomed like different flowers in different situations, but I relate most to the lotus because it blooms so beautifully despite being surrounded by murk,” she says.