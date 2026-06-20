Babita Malkani's Laced With Pearls redefines contemporary cocktail dressing

From Coco Chanel’s iconic strands to Karl Lagerfeld’s pearl-infused runways, pearls have long occupied a special place in fashion history. Designer Babita Malkani now gives the classic embellishment a contemporary update with her latest collection, Laced with Pearls.
Each outfit is sharp yet dreamy, while the pearl embellishments are so refined that one cannot help but admire the craftsmanship behind every creation. The collection is a marriage of structured silhouettes and intricate embroidery, elevated by delicate pearl detailing.
The Mumbai-based label is a favourite among Bollywood celebrities and is known for its edgy cuts, metallic accents, and vibrant colour palettes. With Laced with Pearls, Babita is redefining the modern evening wardrobe.
Blending sculptural tailoring with delicate lace and hand-placed pearls, the collection explores the duality of strength and softness. Babita says the collection is inspired by childhood memories of lace, reimagined for the contemporary cocktail wardrobe.
“A lot of it comes from growing up around heirlooms, watching older women in my family carefully store lace garments or wear pearls on special occasions. There was always a sense of quiet luxury and sentiment attached to these pieces. I wanted to recreate that feeling, but reinterpret it for a new generation,” she says.
The idea for the collection began as a reflection on femininity—something soft, intricate and deeply layered.
“I’ve always been drawn to the romance of lace and the timeless elegance of pearls, and this collection brings those two worlds together. It’s really about celebrating delicacy, but in a way that still feels strong and relevant today,” says Babita.
The title, she adds, felt almost instinctive.
“Lace is something that wraps, frames and reveals, while pearls feel like little moments of light. When you bring the two together, it creates something poetic. Laced with Pearls captures that interplay of texture and luminosity that defines the collection.”
The capsule features a palette of mocha, ivory mist and champagne taupe. Babita says she wanted colours that felt like a whisper rather than a statement.
“These tones are soft, elevated neutrals that complement the intricacy of lace without overpowering it. Shades like mocha and champagne taupe bring warmth, while ivory mist keeps everything light and ethereal.”
So how did she reinterpret lace for the modern consumer? “Instead of treating lace as something purely vintage or delicate, I approached it with structure and intention. We played with placement, layering and silhouettes, making it sharper, cleaner and more versatile. The idea was to let lace feel effortless rather than overly ornate, so it fits seamlessly into a contemporary evening wardrobe.”
Babita sees the collection as a bridge between classic and modern cocktail dressing.
“It’s for someone who wants to stand out quietly, someone who appreciates detail over drama. These pieces can move effortlessly from intimate gatherings to formal evenings without feeling overdone,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 45,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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