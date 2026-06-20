Babita Malkani's Laced With Pearls redefines contemporary cocktail dressing

The idea for the collection began as a reflection on femininity—something soft, intricate and deeply layered.

“I’ve always been drawn to the romance of lace and the timeless elegance of pearls, and this collection brings those two worlds together. It’s really about celebrating delicacy, but in a way that still feels strong and relevant today,” says Babita.

The title, she adds, felt almost instinctive.

“Lace is something that wraps, frames and reveals, while pearls feel like little moments of light. When you bring the two together, it creates something poetic. Laced with Pearls captures that interplay of texture and luminosity that defines the collection.”

The capsule features a palette of mocha, ivory mist and champagne taupe. Babita says she wanted colours that felt like a whisper rather than a statement.