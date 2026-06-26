Prints by Radhika embraces romance with La Vie en Rose

Prints by Radhika’s latest collection, La Vie en Rose, can safely be hailed as the label’s most romantic collection yet. At its heart, the edit is about looking at life through a softer lens. The world feels increasingly fast-paced and loud. And founder-designer of the label, Radhika Chopra, wanted to create something that celebrates beauty, optimism, and femininity without making it feel fragile. “It is my interpretation of romance, but not in the traditional sense. It’s romantic, yes, but it’s also confident, expressive, and joyful,” says the designer.

Radhika Chopra on creating fashion that feels like wearable art

The collection revolves around soft, sunlit shades of blush pinks, dusty roses, peaches, ivories, butter yellows, and hints of fresh greens and blues. Silhouettes include everything from flowing dresses, co-ord sets, kaftans, and jumpsuits to lehengas, saris, kalidars, ghararas, and modern occasion wear. “The idea was to create pieces that move beautifully with the body and feel effortless to wear. For fabrics, we’ve worked extensively with organza, silk blends, chanderi, georgettes, cotton-silk fabrics, and lightweight satins that lend softness and fluidity,” explains Radhika.