Prints by Radhika embraces romance with La Vie en Rose

Prints by Radhika’s latest collection, La Vie en Rose, can safely be hailed as the label’s most romantic collection yet. At its heart, the edit is about looking at life through a softer lens. The world feels increasingly fast-paced and loud. And founder-designer of the label, Radhika Chopra, wanted to create something that celebrates beauty, optimism, and femininity without making it feel fragile. “It is my interpretation of romance, but not in the traditional sense. It’s romantic, yes, but it’s also confident, expressive, and joyful,” says the designer.
The collection revolves around soft, sunlit shades of blush pinks, dusty roses, peaches, ivories, butter yellows, and hints of fresh greens and blues. Silhouettes include everything from flowing dresses, co-ord sets, kaftans, and jumpsuits to lehengas, saris, kalidars, ghararas, and modern occasion wear. “The idea was to create pieces that move beautifully with the body and feel effortless to wear. For fabrics, we’ve worked extensively with organza, silk blends, chanderi, georgettes, cotton-silk fabrics, and lightweight satins that lend softness and fluidity,” explains Radhika.
Texture comes through layering, handcrafted detailing, subtle embellishments, and, of course, our signature artwork-driven prints that add depth without overwhelming the garment.
Prints have always been the foundation of Radhika’s brand. Every print begins as an original artwork created in-house by Radhika and her team. “We don’t buy stock prints, adapt trends, or work with commercially available motifs,” she avers.
For La Vie en Rose, Radhika developed painterly florals, abstract botanical compositions, and hand-illustrated elements that almost feel like pages from an artist’s sketchbook. “Our approach is closer to creating wearable art than simply creating printed clothing. That’s what gives each piece its own personality and emotional connection,” she adds.
Radhika tells us that women are increasingly gravitating towards pieces that feel effortless but still make a statement. Easy dresses, coordinated separates, lightweight occasionwear, and versatile festive pieces are performing exceptionally well. “We’re seeing a shift away from safe neutrals towards softer pastels, artistic prints, and mood-lifting shades. People want clothes that feel expressive but practical. There’s also a strong focus on versatility. Customers want pieces they can style differently and wear beyond a single occasion,” she mentions.
For Radhika, a great summer wardrobe starts with pieces that are breathable, versatile, and uplifting. A beautiful printed dress, a co-ord set that can be mixed and matched, lightweight kurtas, fluid kaftans, an easy statement sari, and a blazer are her summer essentials. Radhika’s upcoming collection will continue to build on her philosophy of art-led fashion, but will take the narrative in a completely new direction. She is exploring richer storytelling, unexpected colour combinations and a stronger interplay between Indian craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes. “There will be a lot of focus on original artwork, intricate detailing, and pieces that blur the line between occasion wear and everyday luxury. The goal is always the same — to create clothing that feels personal, expressive, and timeless,” she signs off.
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