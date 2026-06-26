Summer Away’s Coastline collection brings coastal chic to life

Homegrown label Summer Away’s latest collection, Coastline, is inspired by long summer days spent by the water. The palette draws from the coast itself, displaying soft and bright blues and crisp whites. Bold florals, Mediterranean-inspired prints, and soft summer tones run throughout, finished with delicate lace details. Breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, and viscose have been primarily used for comfort and movement. Silhouettes range from relaxed maxis to versatile separates and dresses that can transition from day to evening. Lace trims and natural fabric textures that add depth. Meghna Goyal, the founder of the label, tells us more about the new edit.