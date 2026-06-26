Summer Away’s Coastline collection brings coastal chic to life
Homegrown label Summer Away’s latest collection, Coastline, is inspired by long summer days spent by the water. The palette draws from the coast itself, displaying soft and bright blues and crisp whites. Bold florals, Mediterranean-inspired prints, and soft summer tones run throughout, finished with delicate lace details. Breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, and viscose have been primarily used for comfort and movement. Silhouettes range from relaxed maxis to versatile separates and dresses that can transition from day to evening. Lace trims and natural fabric textures that add depth. Meghna Goyal, the founder of the label, tells us more about the new edit.
What's the idea behind this collection?
The idea was to capture the feeling of a summer spent by the coast. Not just the destination itself, but the slower pace that comes with it. We wanted pieces that feel effortless to pack and easy to wear —whether you’re heading to the beach, exploring a new town, or sitting down for a long dinner by the water.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This collection feels more relaxed and refined. While we’ve always designed with travel in mind, Coastline leans further into that + effortless dressing. The silhouettes are fluid, the palette is softer, and there's a stronger focus on pieces that can move seamlessly between different moments of the day.
What’s working in fashion this summer?
We’re seeing a lot of interest in textured dressing, sheer layers, softer colour palettes, relaxed tailoring, and versatile pieces rather than overly trend-driven ones. Colour is big this summer—we’re seeing a lot more use of bright reds and blues.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
An oversized white button-down shirt, easy linen pants, a slip dress, skinny sunglasses, and a pair of simple sandals. They’re the pieces I come back to every summer because they always look effortless.
Which are the colours trending this summer?
Soft and bright blues, buttery yellows, chocolate brown, and pops of red. We’re seeing a shift toward colours that add interest to the outfit but remain easy to wear.
What inspires your designs?
Travel is a constant source of inspiration, but more than destinations, I’m inspired by the people I observe while travelling. The way they dress, layer pieces, accessorise, and move through their day often becomes the starting point for a collection.
What are the plans for your label?
We’re focused on growing Summer Away into a global destination for travel fashion. That includes expanding our accessories categories, strengthening our international presence, and continuing to build thoughtfully while staying true to our values.
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