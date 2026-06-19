Kolkata label REIK’s new edit displays contrasts without apology
Kolkata-based contemporary label RÉIK, founded by the brother-sister duo Sneha and Deepanshu, has carved a niche in the world of fashion for mindful design, material innovation, understated aesthetics and a strong emphasis on wearability. Its Spring-Summer ’26 edit, cheekily called Collection, is a study in contrast, ease, and quiet expression. Fluid forms, considered tailoring, and a vibrant yet refined colour palette define the range. Surfaces are explored with equal care with monochrome stripes, softly blurred prints, and the interplay of sheer and opaque while keeping the silhouette at the heart of this experimentation.
Sneha and Deepanshu take us through their latest creations.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The starting point for Collection 2026 was something simple, almost every day, a diffused rose, soft at its boundaries and gentle in its hold on your attention. We wanted this edit to hold its contrasts without apology, inspired by the thorns on a velvety rose or the freedom in a woman who changes her mind.
What do you mean by ‘return of proportions’ and how have you applied that in this collection?
For us, “return of proportions” is about going back to silhouettes that are core to RÉIK, but seeing them with fresh eyes. It’s not about repetition; it’s about refinement. In this collection, we’ve worked with exaggerated tailoring, softer drapes, and controlled volume. The idea was to create balance, structure against fluidity, and strength against ease. These proportions feel familiar, but they’ve been shifted just enough to feel new again.
Material innovation and surface techniques are essential features of your label. How have you used them in this collection?
This season, we focused on contrast in texture, sheer against opaque, sharp tailoring against softened prints, and monochrome stripes against blurred, almost diffused surfaces. We’ve also treated embellishment as part of construction rather than decoration. And with the introduction of costume jewellery, we’re extending that exploration beyond garments, building a more layered world around the wearer.
What’s working this summer season?
Relaxed tailoring, softer structures, fluid layering, and silhouettes that create space between the body and the garment are something one should look into to beat the heat this summer with style. Being expressive with colours like electric blues, lime greens, and a monochromatic palette can certainly give this summer a cooling contrast.
What are the summer wardrobe essentials?
A well-structured shirt, relaxed trousers, fluid overlays, versatile dresses, and lightweight jackets are key staples.
What inspires your designs?
A lot of our inspiration comes from observing women and understanding how they express themselves through clothing. We’re constantly inspired by contrasts: strength and softness, structure and fluidity. We also draw heavily from silhouette and emotion.
What’s your upcoming collection about?
Our upcoming collection introduces a more vibrant and expressive colour palette while still staying rooted in our signature tones and design language. The pieces are more elevated with an approach that feels timeless and versatile.
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