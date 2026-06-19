Kolkata label REIK’s new edit displays contrasts without apology

Kolkata-based contemporary label RÉIK, founded by the brother-sister duo Sneha and Deepanshu, has carved a niche in the world of fashion for mindful design, material innovation, understated aesthetics and a strong emphasis on wearability. Its Spring-Summer ’26 edit, cheekily called Collection, is a study in contrast, ease, and quiet expression. Fluid forms, considered tailoring, and a vibrant yet refined colour palette define the range. Surfaces are explored with equal care with monochrome stripes, softly blurred prints, and the interplay of sheer and opaque while keeping the silhouette at the heart of this experimentation.

Sneha and Deepanshu take us through their latest creations.