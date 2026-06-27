House of Shrusha’s Khaas collection celebrates modern Indian festive dressing

“Khaas was born from the emotion of dressing up for moments that stay with you forever—festive mornings at home, family gatherings, laughter-filled evenings, and the quiet joy of feeling beautifully put together. We wanted to create a collection that feels deeply personal and celebratory at the same time. The inspiration came from the idea of making every woman feel special, seen, and truly khaas in the moments that matter most,” shares Dipali.

The collection draws from the emotional richness of Indian festivities—the colours, textures, rituals, and memories that instantly transport you back to home and togetherness. It is about wearing something that feels familiar to the heart, yet fresh to the eye.