House of Shrusha’s Khaas collection celebrates modern Indian festive dressing

House of Shrusha, the contemporary Indian womenswear label based in Mumbai, specialises in urban chic clothing that bridges traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern Western silhouettes. The design team is led by Dipali, a seasoned designer with over 25 years of experience across disciplines. Khaas, House of Shrusha’s new collection, is a love letter to the celebrations we grow up with and continue to hold close.
“Khaas was born from the emotion of dressing up for moments that stay with you forever—festive mornings at home, family gatherings, laughter-filled evenings, and the quiet joy of feeling beautifully put together. We wanted to create a collection that feels deeply personal and celebratory at the same time. The inspiration came from the idea of making every woman feel special, seen, and truly khaas in the moments that matter most,” shares Dipali.
The collection draws from the emotional richness of Indian festivities—the colours, textures, rituals, and memories that instantly transport you back to home and togetherness. It is about wearing something that feels familiar to the heart, yet fresh to the eye.
“The collection features fluid drapes, graceful textures, and occasion-ready fabrics that bring both comfort and statement. In terms of silhouettes, we focused on feminine, flattering cuts—pieces that move beautifully and feel effortless to wear,” she says.
With Khaas, a fusion of tradition and modernity, that balance comes through in the styling, cuts, and overall ease of wear. “While the emotion and soul of the collection are rooted in tradition, the silhouettes, finish, and versatility speak to contemporary lifestyles. We wanted each piece to feel festive and timeless, yet effortless enough to style in a way that feels current and individual,” says Dipali.
Her styling philosophy is individualistic—pairing the collection with heirloom jewellery for a classic festive look, or contemporary accessories and softer styling for a more understated, modern statement. “The beauty of Khaas lies in how personal it can feel to every woman who wears it,” adds Dipali.
Prices start at Rs 6,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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