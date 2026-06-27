Mizuki Pearls collection blends heirloom elegance with modern styling

Speaking about the latest Mizuki Pearls collection, she says she wanted to create pieces that carry the softness of heirloom jewellery while being styled for today’s woman. “The collection was inspired by ocean textures, vintage pearl detailing, and the idea of creating jewellery that feels emotional, feminine, and collectible.”

Traditionally, pearls are often seen as classic or occasion-based. With Mizuki, however, Mahek has made pearls feel lighter, more versatile, and fashion-forward. “The collection mixes freshwater pearls with fine wiring and gold-plated elements to create silhouettes that feel modern, dreamy, and easy to style—whether for intimate celebrations, vacations, events, or everyday statement dressing,” she explains.