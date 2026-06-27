Mizuki Pearls collection blends heirloom elegance with modern styling

The designer behind the Mizuki Pearls collection and the entire Floristaa by Mahek label is Mahek Jhurani. She conceptualises, sketches, and handcrafts the brand’s delicate, pearl-focused bridal and everyday luxury accessories.
Mahek’s Mizuki Pearls collection is born from her love for pearls and their timeless appeal. “I started Floristaa with the hope of adding something personal and beautiful to a bride’s most special day. Every piece is handmade,” says Mahek, whose bridal accessories label is dedicated to bringing every bride’s dream accessory to life. From delicate tiaras, pins, combs, and kaleeras to personalised, heirloom-worthy designs, the brand offers it all.
Speaking about the latest Mizuki Pearls collection, she says she wanted to create pieces that carry the softness of heirloom jewellery while being styled for today’s woman. “The collection was inspired by ocean textures, vintage pearl detailing, and the idea of creating jewellery that feels emotional, feminine, and collectible.”
Traditionally, pearls are often seen as classic or occasion-based. With Mizuki, however, Mahek has made pearls feel lighter, more versatile, and fashion-forward. “The collection mixes freshwater pearls with fine wiring and gold-plated elements to create silhouettes that feel modern, dreamy, and easy to style—whether for intimate celebrations, vacations, events, or everyday statement dressing,” she explains.
Elaborating on the idea of ‘airloom’, she says it comes from creating pieces that feel as light as air while still carrying the emotional value of an heirloom. “We wanted Mizuki to feel delicate, almost floating when worn, while still becoming something you keep, wear repeatedly, and pass on through memories. It is our softer interpretation of heirloom jewellery.”
While the brand’s bridal accessories are often designed for larger celebrations and traditional styling, Mizuki is more fashion-oriented. “This collection focuses on modern pearl styling with lightweight construction, minimal elegance, and multi-wear versatility. It feels softer, subtler, and more effortless than statement bridal pieces.”
Every Mizuki piece is handcrafted using fine wiring techniques, freshwater pearls, and carefully selected gold-plated components. “We focus on balancing structure with comfort. Since each design is handmade, attention to detail and finishing is an important part of the process,” she adds.
Prices start at Rs 1,200. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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