Zuhur collection blends Muscat ease with Indian craftsmanship

Each fabric was selected to achieve a good balance of softness, fluidity, and structure. Korean crepe was included for its smooth drape and movement, organza for its light layering possibilities, and giza cotton for its comfort and refined texture. “The embellishments were kept minimal and subtle so they enhance the silhouettes instead of drawing all the attention,” says Mrunal.

Zuhur largely features kaftans, layered separates, co-ord sets, and elongated shirts, along with some of the collection’s all-time favourite pieces, including the gilets and embroidered bibs.

Priced between Rs 21,000 and Rs 75,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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