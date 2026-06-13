Zuhur collection blends Muscat ease with Indian craftsmanship

Mrunal Khimji Label, the eponymous label of Muscat-based designer and entrepreneur Mrunal Khimji, has announced the launch of its latest collection, Zuhur, a 15-piece, made-to-order summer occasion wear edit that arrives as the brand deepens its presence in the Indian market.
Named after the Arabic word for “blooming,” Zuhur features shirts, gilets, pants, and co-ord sets, embellished with intricate hand embroidery. Fabrics like Korean crepe, delicate daisy motifs, beadwork, and hand-wrought embellishments give each piece its unique character.
Zuhur is the label’s second collection, following its debut edit, Lehren. Standout pieces from the collection include an embroidered organza side tie-up bib set featuring floral and bead embroidery on a fluid Korean crepe and giza cotton base.
The pieces are versatile by design: a hand-worked bib transitions effortlessly from a festive gathering to a dressed-up evening; an embroidered shirt pairs as naturally with wide-leg trousers as it does with tailored separates. Behind the collection is designer and entrepreneur Mrunal Khimji, who has spent nearly two decades championing Indian craftsmanship.
Nature has always been her constant source of inspiration. “Zuhur grew from that idea. For me, blooming is not just about florals; it’s a way of becoming, of unfolding gradually and beautifully over time. That translated into the collection. I wanted the pieces to carry a certain softness while still feeling elevated enough for occasion dressing. The women I design for want to feel beautiful and comfortable at the same time. Zuhur was really designed with that balance in mind,” says Mrunal, who considers both Muscat and India home, and whose design language has been shaped by both worlds.
“Working in Muscat for so many years gave me a strong understanding of clothing that feels effortless, refined, and timeless. At the same time, Indian craftsmanship has always been at the centre of everything I do. The level of artistry, embroidery, textile knowledge, and handwork we have here is incredibly special. Over time, working between the two places shaped a very instinctive design approach for me, where intricate Indian craftsmanship sits naturally within softer, more contemporary silhouettes,” she shares.
Each fabric was selected to achieve a good balance of softness, fluidity, and structure. Korean crepe was included for its smooth drape and movement, organza for its light layering possibilities, and giza cotton for its comfort and refined texture. “The embellishments were kept minimal and subtle so they enhance the silhouettes instead of drawing all the attention,” says Mrunal.
Zuhur largely features kaftans, layered separates, co-ord sets, and elongated shirts, along with some of the collection’s all-time favourite pieces, including the gilets and embroidered bibs.
Priced between Rs 21,000 and Rs 75,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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