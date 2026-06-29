Surabhi Vaidya on designing resort wear that moves with the body

When it comes to effortless holiday dressing, NOIB (No In Between) has carved out a distinct identity. Founded by Surabhi Vaidya, the New Delhi-based label has become synonymous with bold prints, relaxed silhouettes and contemporary resort wear that travels as well as the women who wear it. From vibrant maxi dresses and co-ord sets to beach-ready separates, NOIB has built a loyal following for pieces that seamlessly blend comfort with statement style. With the launch of its Spring/Summer ’26 collection, An Ode to the Isles (Drop 2), Surabhi says the brand has explored a more stripped-back, body-conscious direction this season.
Coastal travel and the inspiration behind the collection
“As we were developing An Ode to the Isles, we realised the world of the collection naturally wanted to move closer to the body. Swim allowed us to explore that through more sculpted silhouettes. Rather than approaching it through a conventional resortwear lens, we saw swim as an extension of personal style. The intention was to create pieces that feel expressive and confident while still carrying the same attention to print, proportion, and detail that defines NOIB,” says Surabhi.
Much of the collection was inspired by the smaller details she noticed during her travels. “Things like faded beach umbrellas, fishing ropes, tiled cafés by the water, sea life, old postcards, colours at sunset, or even the way people naturally dress in coastal towns without overthinking it. We were more interested in capturing that relaxed visual rhythm than recreating places literally. Travel also brings a certain spontaneity and ease to the way people live and dress, especially near the coast. We wanted the collection to carry that same sense of effortless dressing, where pieces feel instinctive to wear and transition naturally through different moments of the day,” she explains.
The collection uses viscose for its fluidity and the way it moves with the body, while crochet introduces texture and tactility. “We liked the contrast of something that feels handcrafted and slightly nostalgic against more fluid silhouettes and prints. It also connected naturally to the mood of coastal dressing—pieces that feel breathable, airy, and easy to layer over swimwear or wear throughout the day,” she says.
Surabhi believes women appro-ach resort dressing differently today. “They want pieces that feel versatile and instinctive—clothes they can wear across different moments without needing to over-style them.” That balance between comfort, movement, and refinement is something she has sought to build into every piece.
Prices start at Rs 6,500. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@Manu Vipin
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