Surabhi Vaidya on designing resort wear that moves with the body

When it comes to effortless holiday dressing, NOIB (No In Between) has carved out a distinct identity. Founded by Surabhi Vaidya, the New Delhi-based label has become synonymous with bold prints, relaxed silhouettes and contemporary resort wear that travels as well as the women who wear it. From vibrant maxi dresses and co-ord sets to beach-ready separates, NOIB has built a loyal following for pieces that seamlessly blend comfort with statement style. With the launch of its Spring/Summer ’26 collection, An Ode to the Isles (Drop 2), Surabhi says the brand has explored a more stripped-back, body-conscious direction this season.

Coastal travel and the inspiration behind the collection