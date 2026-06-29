Why denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple in this latest collection

The duo has taken denim, a timeless wardrobe staple, and made it even more versatile, comfortable and relevant with this new collection.

Featuring skirts, tops, dresses, jackets, and co-ords, the collection offers something for every wardrobe.

For Ketki and Kavya, the standout pieces that best represent the collection’s vision are the OG Maxi Slit Skirt, Elasticated Maxi Dress, Wrap Top and Easy Fit Jeans. “They showcase the collection’s blend of comfort, versatility and style,” says Kavya, adding that the focus is on flattering fits, ease of movement, practical lengths, and all-day comfort, ensuring the pieces work seamlessly for Indian lifestyles and body types.

That is precisely why the Easy Fit Jeans and the OG Maxi Slit Skirt have already become customer favourites. “The Easy Fit Jeans offer a relaxed yet polished fit that suits a wide range of body shapes, while the OG Maxi Slit Skirt has become a bestseller for its flattering silhouette and effortless versatility,” say the duo, who are excited about the growing shift towards denim separates, softer silhouettes and head-to-toe denim styling that feels elevated yet easy to wear.

Prices start at Rs 1,599. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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