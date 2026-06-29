Why denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple in this latest collection

No wardrobe is complete without a solid selection of denim— and we aren’t only talking about a pair of jeans. Denim is huge right now. But then again, when was denim ever really out? At Femmella, denim is more than just a pair of jeans. For founders Ketki Gupta and Kavya Arora, it is one of the most versatile fabrics in a woman’s wardrobe.
A new take on everyday denim dressing
With its latest Denim Collection, the duo reimagines denim beyond traditional bottoms, bringing it into every aspect of modern dressing. From the OG Maxi Slit Skirt, Elasticated Maxi Dress and Wrap Top to easy-fit jeans, shirts, dresses, co-ords, and statement separates, each piece is designed to blend timeless style with everyday ease.
Crafted from 100 per cent cotton denim, the collection is rooted in comfort, breathability and longevity.
“We choose natural fibres because great denim should soften over time, adapt to the wearer and become even better with every wear. Our silhouettes balance structure with comfort, trends with longevity, and style with practicality. Whether it’s a relaxed denim shirt, an elevated dress, a versatile jacket or our signature Easy Fit Jeans, every piece is created to earn a permanent place in your wardrobe,” says Ketki.
The duo has taken denim, a timeless wardrobe staple, and made it even more versatile, comfortable and relevant with this new collection.
Featuring skirts, tops, dresses, jackets, and co-ords, the collection offers something for every wardrobe.
For Ketki and Kavya, the standout pieces that best represent the collection’s vision are the OG Maxi Slit Skirt, Elasticated Maxi Dress, Wrap Top and Easy Fit Jeans. “They showcase the collection’s blend of comfort, versatility and style,” says Kavya, adding that the focus is on flattering fits, ease of movement, practical lengths, and all-day comfort, ensuring the pieces work seamlessly for Indian lifestyles and body types.
That is precisely why the Easy Fit Jeans and the OG Maxi Slit Skirt have already become customer favourites. “The Easy Fit Jeans offer a relaxed yet polished fit that suits a wide range of body shapes, while the OG Maxi Slit Skirt has become a bestseller for its flattering silhouette and effortless versatility,” say the duo, who are excited about the growing shift towards denim separates, softer silhouettes and head-to-toe denim styling that feels elevated yet easy to wear.
Prices start at Rs 1,599. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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