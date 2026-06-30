Inspired by travel and tradition, this edit offers menswear that transitions well

“This collaboration came together very organically because people today are looking for wardrobes that feel more intentional and versatile. They want pieces that can move fluidly through different parts of their lives while still feeling refined. Bringing Rajesh’s precision and tailoring language into Nicobar’s ease and functionality allowed us to create something that feels very relevant to how people want to dress today,” says Simran Lal, co-founder, Nicobar.

The collection brings together fluid silhouettes and tailored forms that balance structure with ease. “From the very beginning, the approach was about bringing together two very distinct yet complementary design languages in a way that felt natural and effortless. A lot of the inspiration came from the elegance of 1970s travel, regimental discipline and the quiet precision of tailoring. We were interested in creating pieces that feel contemporary yet deeply grounded in India, with an emphasis on clothes and objects that reveal themselves slowly through detail, craftsmanship and construction,” she explains.