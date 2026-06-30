Inspired by travel and tradition, this edit offers menswear that transitions well

India's popular design studio Nicobar — known for creating modern Indian essentials rooted in craft, culture and everyday living — has rolled out its much-anticipated collaboration with Rajesh Pratap Singh. This special edit for menswear is rooted in a shared language of simplicity and precision, reflecting an organic alignment.
“This collaboration came together very organically because people today are looking for wardrobes that feel more intentional and versatile. They want pieces that can move fluidly through different parts of their lives while still feeling refined. Bringing Rajesh’s precision and tailoring language into Nicobar’s ease and functionality allowed us to create something that feels very relevant to how people want to dress today,” says Simran Lal, co-founder, Nicobar.
The collection brings together fluid silhouettes and tailored forms that balance structure with ease. “From the very beginning, the approach was about bringing together two very distinct yet complementary design languages in a way that felt natural and effortless. A lot of the inspiration came from the elegance of 1970s travel, regimental discipline and the quiet precision of tailoring. We were interested in creating pieces that feel contemporary yet deeply grounded in India, with an emphasis on clothes and objects that reveal themselves slowly through detail, craftsmanship and construction,” she explains.
The collection boasts 31 pieces and offers a mix of structured tailoring and more relaxed separates that can move seamlessly from day to evening. “You’ll see silhouettes like the Travel Jacket, bandhgala, bib-front shirts, formal trousers, op-art shirts, polos and Nicobar’ signature Jodhpur pants alongside softer, deconstructed shapes with relaxed proportions,” she shares.
Anchored in refined proportions, fabrics and finishes, the collection is defined by subtle design codes — from selvedge spines to graded pintucks and monogrammed buttons. “For this collection, we wanted fabrics that felt timeless, breathable and easy to live in. Indigo denim, premium linens and soft cottons became the foundation of the collection. Within the home collection, the print story is inspired by gently swaying chrysanthemums, brought to life through hand block printing, chain stitch embroidery and subtle metallic accents,” she reveals.
The collection’s colour palette is grounded, timeless and understated. Indigo plays a central role throughout the collection, alongside shades of ivory, soft neutrals and deeper earthy tones. “We wanted the colours to feel versatile and enduring rather than seasonal, allowing the fabrics, tailoring and craftsmanship details to stand out naturally,” she concludes.
₹6,500 onwards. Across stores and online.