Parul Gulati teams up with this bijouterie label to launch a new edit

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Parul Gulati: What drew me to this collection was that the conversation wasn’t just about creating beautiful rings; it was about creating something that represented a larger idea. I’ve always admired brands that challenge long-held conventions and that’s what stood out to me.

Darayus Mehta: When we met Parul, the conversation quickly moved beyond jewellery and into confidence, ambition, ownership and the changing role diamonds play in a woman’s life today. We’ve always believed that rings are deeply personal. Together, we saw an opportunity to create something that reflected a larger cultural shift — one where women buy their own big rocks because they can and they want to and they don’t need a man to do it for them. The Malkin Collection was born from that shared belief.