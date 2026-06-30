Parul Gulati teams up with this bijouterie label to launch a new edit

Jewellery has long been associated with milestones, celebrations and gifting, but True Diamond’s latest collaboration with actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati reimagines the narrative through the lens of self-ownership. Titled The Malkin Collection, the edit celebrates women who make their own choices, build their own lives and embrace joy on their own terms. Inspired by the word Malkin, meaning owner or boss, the collection goes beyond the idea of owning jewellery — it reflects the ownership of one’s decisions, ambitions, desires and life. Founder Darayus Mehta and Parul Gulati share the inspiration behind the collection and why celebrating women’s choices remains at the heart of this collaboration.
How did this collaboration come about?
Parul Gulati: What drew me to this collection was that the conversation wasn’t just about creating beautiful rings; it was about creating something that represented a larger idea. I’ve always admired brands that challenge long-held conventions and that’s what stood out to me.
Darayus Mehta: When we met Parul, the conversation quickly moved beyond jewellery and into confidence, ambition, ownership and the changing role diamonds play in a woman’s life today. We’ve always believed that rings are deeply personal. Together, we saw an opportunity to create something that reflected a larger cultural shift — one where women buy their own big rocks because they can and they want to and they don’t need a man to do it for them. The Malkin Collection was born from that shared belief.
Take us through the journey of moving from a conceptual idea to the final sketch.
Parul: We spent a lot of time discussing not just how the pieces should look, but how they should make women feel when they wear them. The process involved multiple design discussions, iterations and refinements before we arrived at the final pieces.
Darayus: We began with conversations around Parul’s personal philosophy, her journey as an entrepreneur and what ‘Malkin’ energy genuinely means. Our design team translated those ideas into sketches and this collaboration has been over nine months in the making.
What sets these specific design choices apart from mainstream jewellery?
Parul: I’ve always loved details that have a personal story behind them. The number six has been my lucky number, so incorporating it subtly into the collection felt very natural. The bezel setting was another intentional choice. Most traditional solitaire rings are designed for occasions. I wanted these rings to be worn every day. The bezel setting feels modern, secure, practical and effortless — perfect for my active lifestyle.
How many pieces make up the collection?
Darayus: The collection comprises 70 ring designs in phase one, making it one of our most thoughtfully curated launches to date.
Parul: We wanted enough variety for women to find a piece that genuinely reflects their personality while ensuring every design stays true to the spirit of the collection.
Could you tell us a bit about the materials, gemstone selections and craftsmanship techniques used?
Parul: I didn’t want them to be pieces that only came out for special occasions. The idea was to create rings that could become part of a woman’s everyday routine while still feeling special every time she looked at them. The collection features IGI-certified labgrown diamonds and has been crafted in 14-carat and 18-carat hallmarked gold. Personally, one of my favourite pieces from the collection is the Malkin Vienna Trilogy. It features a stunning 3.5-carat pear-shaped solitaire in a three-stone setting.
Parul, as an actor and a powerhouse entrepreneur, you’ve built an incredible identity entirely on your own terms. What is your personal take on what it means to be a truly successful, independent woman today?
For me, success has never been about titles, numbers, or external validation. It’s about having the freedom to make your own choices and the confidence to stand by them. An independent woman today is someone who takes ownership of her journey — the wins, the failures, the lessons and everything in between. She isn’t trying to fit into someone else’s definition of success. She’s creating her own. That’s what being a ‘Malkin’ really means to me.
₹18,219 onwards. Available online.